Bureau Valley finishes second at Wethersfield: NewsTribune roundup for Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023

BOYS BASKETBALL
At Kewanee: Landon Hulsing scored 18 points Saturday to lead Bureau Valley to a 45-41 victory over Elmwood on the final day of Wethersfield’s Wally Keller Invitational.
The Storm claimed second place by the tiebreaker for fewest defensive points allowed (87) over the host Geese (102) and Stark County (105) in head-to-head play. Each finished 3-2. Annawan finished the tournament 4-1.
Landen Birdsley added 12 points for Bureau Valley.
Also Saturday, Stark County beat Putnam County, 50-43.
BV’s Hulsing and Corban Chhim and Putnam County’s Orlando Harris were named to the all-tournament team.
LaMoille 58, Hiawatha 50: Tyler Billhorn scored 24 points, grabbed 14 rebounds and swiped four steals to lead the Lions to victory in the fifth-place game of the Ashton-Franklin Center Thanksgiving Tournament.
Brayden Klein had 20 points, six rebounds and six assists for LaMoille, which trailed by nine points at halftime.
At Williamsfield: Henry-Senachwine went 1-1 on the final day of the ROWVA-Williamsfield Thanksgiving Tournament, finishing 3-2 to place third.
The Mallards lost 59-40 to Riverdale on Saturday and beat Galva 51-49 in overtime.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
La Salle-Peru 61, Rock Falls 25: Jasmine Garman scored 16 points to help the Cavaliers to a nonconference victory in La Salle.
Kaylee Abens had 12 points for L-P, while Elli Sines added 10 points.
BOYS BOWLING
At Oregon: Mendota earned a pair of victories at the Oregon Quad, beating Abingdon-Avob 2,796-2,208 and West Central 2,991-2,161.
Landon Bauer rolled a 619 series against Abingdon and a 680 series against West Central. Alex Holland bowled a 587 series against Abingdon, while Paxton Bauer had a 595 series against West Central.
Friday results
BOYS BASKETBALL
Mendota 71, St. Anne 51: Cale Strouss scored 22 points Friday to lead the Trojans to a victory on the final day of pool play at the Seneca Turkey Tournament.
Izaiah Nanez had 16 points for Mendota (2-1), which will face Hall (2-1) in the third-place game at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
Henry-Senachwine 51, West Central 32: The Mallards won at the ROWVA-Williamsfield Thanksgiving Tournament.
The Mallards (2-1) finish the tournament with games Saturday against Riverdale and Galva.
Leland 56, LaMoille 36: Tyler Billhorn had 14 points, six rebounds, three steals and two blocks as the Lions lost at the Ashton-Franklin Center Thanksgiving Tournament.
Brayden Klein had 10 points, eight rebounds, four assists and four steals for LaMoille, which will play in the fifth-place game at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
At Kewanee: Putnam County and Bureau Valley both lost at Wethersfield’s Wally Keller Invitational.
The Panthers lost 43-39 to Annawan to fall to 1-3, while the Storm lost 49-45 to fall to 2-2.
The tournament wraps up Saturday with Bureau Valley playing Elmwood at 3 p.m. and Putnam County facing Stark County at 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Calvary Christian 67, DePue 15: The Little Giants lost their season opener in Normal.