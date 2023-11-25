November 24, 2023
Mendota, Henry earn tournament wins: NewsTribune roundup for Friday, Nov. 24, 2023

Trojans to face Hall in third-place game at Seneca

BOYS BASKETBALL

Mendota 71, St. Anne 51: Cale Strouss scored 22 points Friday to lead the Trojans to a victory on the final day of pool play at the Seneca Turkey Tournament.

Izaiah Nanez had 16 points for Mendota (2-1), which will face Hall (2-1) in the third-place game at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

Henry-Senachwine 51, West Central 32: The Mallards won at the ROWVA-Williamsfield Thanksgiving Tournament.

The Mallards (2-1) finish the tournament with games Saturday against Riverdale and Galva.

Leland 56, LaMoille 36: Tyler Billhorn had 14 points, six rebounds, three steals and two blocks as the Lions lost at the Ashton-Franklin Center Thanksgiving Tournament.

Brayden Klein had 10 points, eight rebounds, four assists and four steals for LaMoille, which will play in the fifth-place game at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

At Kewanee: Putnam County and Bureau Valley both lost at Wethersfield’s Wally Keller Invitational.

The Panthers lost 43-39 to Annawan to fall to 1-3, while the Storm lost 49-45 to fall to 2-2.

The tournament wraps up Saturday with Bureau Valley playing Elmwood at 3 p.m. and Putnam County facing Stark County at 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Calvary Christian 67, DePue 15: The Little Giants lost their season opener in Normal.