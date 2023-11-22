Hall boys basketball wins opener: NewsTribune roundup for Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023

BOYS BASKETBALL
Hall 74, Somonauk 68: The Red Devils opened the season with a victory in the Seneca Turkey Tournament on Tuesday.
Annawan 51, Bureau Valley 49: The Storm fell to 1-1 with a two-point loss at the Wally Keller Invitational in Kewanee.
Ashton-Franklin Center 72, LaMoille 48: Tyler Billhorn scored 18 points and grabbed 13 rebounds as the Lions lost to the hosts at the AFC Thanksgiving Tournament.
Brayden Klein had 15 points and four assists for LaMoille (1-1), while Jhett Cowser added 11 points.
Marquette 56, DePue 24: The Little Giants dropped a nonconference game in Ottawa.
Pancho Moreno scored nine points for DePue.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Putnam County 49, Somonauk 15: Ava Hatton had 17 points, six rebounds and five assists to lead the Panthers to a nonconference victory in Granville.
Maggie Richetta contributed 17 points and 11 rebounds for PC (5-1).
Fieldcrest 54, Roanoke-Benson 22: Kaitlin White scored 15 points to help the Knights to a nonconference victory in Minonk.
Terilynn Timmerman had 13 points and Macy Gochanour added 11 points for Fieldcrest (5-1).
Oregon 44, Mendota 36 (OT): The Trojans lost a nonconference game in Mendota.
Princeton 68, Rochelle 60: The Tigresses earned a nonconference victory in Princeton.
Riverdale 67, Bureau Valley 41: The Storm fell in a Three Rivers Conference crossover in Port Byron.
BOYS BOWLING
Mendota 3,414, Rochelle 3,356: Landon Bauer rolled a 661 series to lead the Trojans to a victory at T-Byrd Lanes in Rochelle.
Paxton Bauer bowled a 624 series, including a 279 game, for Mendota (6-0), while Kooper Novak added a 593 series.
La Salle-Peru 3,052, Kaneland 2,677: Aaron Siebert rolled a 653 series to help the Cavaliers to an Interstate 8 Conference victory at the Illinois Valley Super Bowl in Peru.
Joey Patyk had a 562 series for L-P, while Zach Quick contributed a 474 series.
St. Bede 2,899, Streator 2,785: Dominic Fonderoli rolled a 579 series as the Bruins earned a victory at the Streator Elks in Streator.
Trayger Davis bowled a 576 series for St. Bede, while Haiden Ator added a 498 series.
WRESTLING
At Amboy: Mendota opened the season with three wins in a quadrangular.
The Trojans beat St. Bede (42-36), Amboy (42-36) and Putnam County-Hall (54-24).
Trayvon Rucker (132 pounds), Cole Kleckner (138) and Corbin Furar (157) recorded two pins each for Mendota.
St. Bede’s Hunter Savage (132), Logan Pineda (150) and Garrett Connelly (175) won by pin against Mendota, while the Panthers got wins via fall from Alex Tucker (215) and Elijah Leota (285) against Mendota.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Kirkwood 76, IVCC 46: Roderick Watson-Pearcey and Wade Sims scored 10 points each as the Eagles lost a nonconference game in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.