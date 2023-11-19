Princeton repeats at own tournament: NewsTribune roundup for Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023

GIRLS BASKETBALL
At Princeton: The host Tigresses beat Erie-Prophetstown 43-30 on Saturday to repeat as Princeton Holiday Tournament champions.
Camryn Driscoll scored 10 points for Princeton with Keighley Davis adding nine and Olivia Mattingly seven.
The Tigresses finished with a 4-0 record. Putnam County (3-1) placed second and E-P was third.
Bureau Valley defeated Stark County 50-26 on Saturday to finish fourth. Kate Stoller and Taylor Neuhalfen scored 11 points each for BV.
Princeton’s Mattingly, Davis and Miyah Fox were named to the all-tournament team along with Bureau Valley’s Neuhalfen and Kate Salisbury, Putnam County’s Maggie Richetta and Ava Hatton, E-P’s Sydney Schwartz and Kennedy Buck and Midland’s Sophie Molloy.
Serena 41, Fieldcrest 35: The Knights trailed by 20 points early in the second half, but rallied within one point with five minutes left before losing in the Falcon-Irish Thanksgiving Tournament title game in Seneca.
TeriLynn Timmerman scored 13 points for Fieldcrest (3-1), while Kaitlin White added 11 points.
White and Riley Burton, who missed Saturday’s game with an injury, were named to then all-tournament team.
Ottawa 46, St. Bede 32: Ashlyn Ehm scored nine points as the Bruins fell on the final day of the Pontiac Thanksgiving Tournament.
Bailey Engels had seven points for St. Bede, while Lilli McClain added five points.
Ali Bosnich was named to the all-tournament team.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
IVCC 76, Oakton 74: Qu’amar Hobbs scored 20 points as the Eagles earned their first road win of the season in Skokie.
Wade Sims had 15 points for IVCC (2-4), while Kamarr Evans added 11 points.
BOYS BOWLING
At Plainfield: La Salle-Peru racked up 4,976 to place 28th among 44 teams at Plainfield North’s Strikefest Invite.
Aaron Siebert led the Cavaliers as he finished 17th among 270 bowlers with a 1,224 six-game series, including a 266 high game.
Emerson Vasquez rolled a 1,056 series for L-P, while Aiden McCray had a 941 series.
At Rockford: Mendota’s Landon Bauer rolled an 889 four-game series to place seventh individually at the Guilford Survivor Tournament.
The Trojans racked up 3,770 pins to place ninth among the 22 teams.
Paxton Bauer bowled a 798 series for the Trojans, while Kooper Novak added a 738 series.
FRIDAY RESULTS
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Hall 55, Normal Community JV 49: Ella Sterling scored 16 points Friday to help the Red Devils to a victory in their final game of the Falcon-Irish Thanksgiving Tournament in Flanagan.
McKenna Christiansen and Kennedy Wozniak had 13 points each for Hall (2-2), while Charlie Pellegrini added nine points.
Christiansen was named to the all-tournament team.
At Princeton: Putnam County outlasted Erie-Prophetstown 41-34 in overtime in a Gold Pool game in the Princeton Holiday Tournament.
Maggie Richetta scored 17 points for the Panthers, while Ava Hatton added 12 points.
Putnam County finished 3-1 in the tournament. E-P (2-1) plays host Princeton (3-0) in the tournament’s final game at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Henry-Senachwine/Lowpoint-Washburn beat Mendota 36-30 in a Bronze Pool game.
Rachel Eckert drained five 3-pointers and finished with 15 points for the Mallards, who are 1-2 entering Saturday’s game against Streator (0-3).
Laylie Denault and Grace Wasmer each scored eight points for the Trojans, who finished the tournament at 1-3.
Bureau Valley defeated Midland 42-30 in a Silver Pool game.
Kate Salisbury scored 17 points and Taylor Neuhalfen had 13 points for the Storm (2-1), who wrap up the tournament Saturday against Stark County (1-2).