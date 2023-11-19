Boys basketball: Putnam County looks to reload after strong two-year run

The Putnam County boys basketball team put together a very successful run the last two seasons.
The Panthers went 47-23 overall and 12-4 in the Tri-County Conference while winning a regional and advancing to a sectional final in 2001-22 and playing in a regional final last winter.
This season, Putnam County will try to reload after losing its top three scorers from last year’s team in Jackson McDonald (19.7 points, 7.7 rebounds per game), Austin Mattingly (15.2 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 2.4 apg, 1.3 spg) and Andrew Pyszka (7.9 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 5.6 apg, 1.5 apg).
McDonald was a three-time NewsTribune All-Area first-team selection, while Mattingly was NewsTribune All-Area second team last season.
“Our goal is to improve every game considering all the inexperience,” Putnam County coach Harold Fay said.
The Panthers do return Orlando Harris, Owen Saepharn and Bryce Smith, who all saw time last season. Saepharn made the Tri-County Conference All Defense Team last year.
Gavin Ciemi will see time at forward and Jadan Stoddard will contribute in the post, while Drew Taliani, Drew Carlson, A.J. Furar will be in the guard rotation.
Miles Main, Ayden Lawless, Cole Vipond and Deric Wiesbrock will be in the rotation at forward.
“Our strengths are we will play more people and scoring can come from different areas,” Fay said. “Scoring will be from Harris, Saepharn and Smith with different opportunities coming from the others.”