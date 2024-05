In preparation for this summer’s Ottawa Farmer's Market, Lois Thompson had planted 800 bulbs of garlic, prepared 40 cases of jams and jellies, ordered the necessary seeds, printed labels and business cards, received the required licenses, as well as several other tasks. She invested $500 to $600. (Photo provided by Lois Thompson)

Lois’ Kitchen farmstand opens for the season Saturday.

The farm stand at 3698 E. 2653rd Road, Sheridan (four houses off Route 71 in Norway), will be open 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturdays.

She’ll have pies, breads, cookies, jams, jellies and pickles, among other items.

Pie orders need to be made by Wednesday each week by calling 815-826-1077. For more information, find Lois’ Kitchen on Facebook.