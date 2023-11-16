Putnam County wins pool at Princeton tournament: NewsTribune roundup for Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023

GIRLS BASKETBALL
At Princeton: Maggie Richetta scored 16 points Wednesday to lead Putnam County to a 46-30 win over Midland in the Princeton Holiday Tournament.
Ava Hatton contributed 15 points for the Panthers, who won the White Pool with a 2-0 record.
Also Wednesday, Erie-Prophetstown beat Bureau Valley 54-39 and Stark County edged Streator 39-36. Kate Salisbury scored 14 points for the Storm, who finished second in the Gray Pool.
In the Gold (championship) pool, Putnam County will play Princeton at 8 p.m. Thursday and Erie-Prophetstown at 8 p.m. Friday, while Princeton and Erie-Propehtstown will play at 7 p.m. Saturday.
In the Silver Pool, Stark County and Midland will play at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Bureau Valley and Midland will play at 6:30 p.m. Friday and Bureau Valley will face Stark County at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
In the Bronze Pool, Mendota will play Streator at 5 p.m. Thursday, Mendota will play Henry-Senachwine/Lowpoint-Washburn at 5 p.m. Friday and Henry will face Streator at 4 p.m. Saturday.
Newark 47, La Salle-Peru 41: Addie Duttlinger had 13 points and eight rebounds as the Cavaliers fell in the Somonauk Breakout Tournament.
Elli Sines scored 10 points for L-P (1-2), while Kaylee Abens added eight points.
Rockford East 50, Earlville 43: Madyson Olson scored 25 points and grabbed 16 rebounds as the Red Raiders lost at the IMSA tournament.
Addie Scherer had six points for Earlville (0-3), while Natalie Hall added two points, six rebounds and four assists.
BOYS BOWLING
Morton 3,781, St. Bede 2,956: Trayger Davis rolled a 562 as the Bruins lost at Backyard Bowl.
Haiden Ator bowled a 555 series for St. Bede, while Dominic Fonderoli added a 511 series.