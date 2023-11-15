L-P girls basketball earns first win: NewsTribune roundup for Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023

GIRLS BASKETBALL
La Salle-Peru 66, Sandwich 35: Addie Duttlinger and Jasmine Garman scored 13 points each Tuesday to lead the Cavaliers to a victory at the Somonauk Breakout Tournament.
Kaylee Abens had 11 points for L-P (1-1), while Addison Urbanski added nine points.
Fieldcrest 54, Normal JV 23: Kaitlin White scored 16 points as the Knights earned a victory at Flanagan-Cornell’s Integrated Stone Seed Tournament.
Aliah Celis added 12 points for Fieldcrest (2-0).
At Princeton: The host Tigresses finished 2-0 in pool play at the Princeton Holiday Tournament with a 57-13 victory over Streator.
Keighley Davis scored 14 points to lead Princeton, while Paige Jesse had 13 points and Camryn Driscoll and Olivia Mattingly added nine points each.
Henry-Senachwine/Lowpoint-Washburn finished 0-2 in pool play with a 40-11 loss to Erie-Prophetstown. Lauren Harbison had four points for the Mallards.
Limestone 65, St. Bede 44: Ali Bosnich scored 17 points as the Bruins lost in the Pontiac Turkey Tip-Off.
Ella Hermes had 14 points for St. Bede (0-2), while Ashlyn Ehm added seven points.
IMSA 39, Earlville 29: Madyson Olson had 19 points, seven rebounds and four steals as the Red Raiders lost to the hosts in the IMSA tournament.
Ryleigh Dixon added five points and eight rebounds for Earlville (0-2).
Seneca 50, Hall 21: The Red Devils fell to 0-2 with a loss in the Falcon-Irish Thanksgiving Tournament in Seneca.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Lincoln Land 60, IVCC 59: The Eagles trailed by 14 points at halftime but nearly came back in the second half in a nonconference loss in Oglesby.
Wade Sims scored 31 of his 33 points in the second half for IVCC (1-4).
BOYS BOWLING
Mendota 3,472, Oregon 3,374: The Trojans trailed by 76 pins entering the third game but rallied for the win at the Mendota Elks.
Landon Bauer rolled a 720 series for Mendota, including a 280 in the final game, while Paxton Bauer had a 626 series and Kooper Novak added a 612 series.
Rock Island 3,459, St. Bede 2,974: Haiden Ator rolled a 587 series as the Bruins lost in Rock Island.
Henry Mertel bowled a 568 series for St. Bede, while Trayger Davis added a 535 series.