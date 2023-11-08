2023 NewsTribune Girls Golf All-Area Team

Chesney Auter, Earlville, sr.: Auter carded a 51 average to lead the Red Raiders and rank fourth in the area. She placed second at the Earlville Invitational and shot a 113 at the Class 1A St. Bede Regional, just two strokes shy of advancing to the sectional.
Addie Carr, Princeton, jr.: Carr showed big improvement this season, cutting eight strokes off her average to finish with a 50, which was third in the area. She placed 14th with a 108 at the Class 1A St. Bede Regional to advance to the Pontiac Sectional.
Erin Dove, St. Bede, sr.: Dove led the Bruins with a 54.6 average. She carded a 114 at the Class 1A St. Bede Regional to fall just two strokes shy of advancing to the sectional.
Ava Marty, Fieldcrest, sr.: Marty was a strong No. 2 for the Knights, finishing with a 53 average. She tied for eighth in the Woodford County Invite and placed 12th with a 107 at the Class 1A St. Bede Regional to advance to the Pontiac Sectional.
Jessica Schultz, Fieldcrest, jr.: Schultz finished second in the area with a 48 average. She placed 10th and helped the Knight finish third at the Heart of Illinois Conference Meet and finished second and helped the Knights win the Kool Classic. Schultz placed fifth at the Class 1A St. Bede Regional with a 95 to advance to the Pontiac Sectional. She had a 96 at the sectional to miss the state cut by three strokes.
Allie Thome, La Salle-Peru, jr: The 2023 NewsTribune Girls Golfer of the Year led the area with a 47.8 average. She was a three-time medalist in nine-hole matches and placed third in the Interstate 8 Conference Meet. She shot an 89 at the Class 2A Bradley-Bourbonnais Regional to advance to the Normal West Sectional where she closed her season with a 99.