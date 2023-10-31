Volleyball: L-P can’t complete rally in sectional semifinal loss to Morton

GALESBURG – All night the La Salle-Peru volleyball team was chasing Morton.
The Cavaliers rallied several times in the first set but never could take the lead.
In the second set, L-P fell into a big hole early and couldn’t recover as the Cavs’ season ended with a 25-22, 25-13 loss Monday in a Class 3A Galesburg Sectional semifinal.
“I think the first set we did really well,” L-P senior Bridget Hoskins said. “We were coming back. It was a lot of back and forth.
“The second set I think we just got our nerves up, we got scared, and that’s how it ended.”
In the first set, L-P had a hitting error on the first volley and trailed the rest of the way.
The Potters built leads of 9-4, 16-11 and 22-17, but each time the Cavs made a comeback.
L-P coach Mark Haberkorn called timeout down 9-4, and out of the break L-P’s Addie Duttlinger slammed a kill. The Cavs pulled within 11-10 on a kill by Aubrey Duttlinger and a Morton error, but the Potters made a 5-1 run that ended with four straight kills to stretch the lead to 16-11, forcing another L-P timeout.
Out of the break, a kill by Addison Urbanski, back-to-back blocks by Ava Currie and a kill by Addie Duttlinger followed by a Morton error tied the set at 16.
But once again, the Potters responded.
Morton setter Tyla Mattson dumped the ball over for a point, and Ella Durbin served an ace as the Potters built a 22-17 lead.
The Cavs had one more run in them that started with a Currie kill.
Hoskins served three straight points to pull L-P within 22-21, but a tip by Abby VanMeenen ended the run and the set ended when L-P hit the ball out of bounds.
“Morton is a very good team,” Haberkorn said. “They have some size and quick hitters. I thought we played very well Set 1. We just couldn’t get the lead. We’d catch them and they’ed get ahead and we’d catch them and they’d get ahead. A play here and a play there and set one is ours. We played up and down. At times we played very well and at other times we struggled.
“Our serve receive was very good in Set 1. It kept us in the match because that gives our hitters a chance. Our defense was there. It was just a play here and a play there.”
In Set 2, the Cavs fell behind 6-1 and never recovered. L-P did not get closer than three points the rest of the way.
“Set 2, we still played hard, it’s just that it doesn’t always go the way that you plan,” Haberkorn said. “They got balls that went off our hands and we had balls they dug off their hands. It was a situation where we were trying real hard and sometimes when you try real hard, that’s when you get tight and you’re not as calm as you need to be. It wasn’t for lack of effort. This team has always played hard and has always done everything we asked them to do. They walk out of this place with their heads up because the season was tremendous. We’re so proud of them.”
The Cavs finish 30-7. They won the 20th regional title under Haberkorn and recorded the team’s 15th 30-win season under Haberkorn.
“This team has been so incredible, and I’m really appreciative of everything that’s happened this season,” Hoskins said. “I couldn’t have asked for a better way to go out. It’s the best season L-P’s had in a while. I’m just so proud of all the girls.”
For L-P, Urbanski had nine assists, six kills and a block, Addie Duttlinger had five kills, Marissa Sanchez had 11 digs and eight points and Hoskins contributed 10 points and four digs.