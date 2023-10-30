NewsTribune Athlete of the Week: Putnam County’s Maggie Richetta

Putnam County senior Maggie Richetta had a big week to close the regular season to help the Panthers to three wins.
She had 26 digs, seven kills, six points and five blocks against Earlville; 17 digs, eight kills, 11 points and four blocks against Henry-Senachwine and six kills, four blocks and four digs against Seneca.
The next week, Richetta helped the Panthers to wins over DePue and St. Bede to reach the Class 1A Putnam County Regional championship where PC’s season ended with a loss to Wethersfield.
“Maggie is always such a huge leader on the court for us,” PC coach Amy Bell said. “She really came through with some huge blocks in addition to her aggressive attacks. She did an amazing job mixing up her shots and coming through in the clutch with key kills. She was all over the court in the back row, leading us in digs as well. I’m so proud of her hard work this whole season.”
For her performance, Richetta was voted the NewsTribune Athlete of the Week for the week of Oct. 16, sponsored by Sullivan’s, Grasser’s Plumbing & Heating and Central Bank.
Richetta answered some questions from NewsTribune sports editor Kevin Chlum.
When did you start playing volleyball and how did you get into it?
I started playing volleyball in sixth grade. I decided to play because I enjoyed sports and wanted something to do.
What do you like about playing volleyball?
I like the friendships that I have made through playing the sport.
What makes you a good volleyball player?
I think my drive to win and competitiveness makes me a good volleyball player.
What is your favorite sports memory?
Achieving my goal of 750 varsity kills.
What is the best Halloween costume you ever wore?
When I was younger I dressed up as a monarch butterfly and my mom did my face paint.
What is the best candy to get on Halloween?
Reese’s or Twix.
If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go and why?
I would travel to Italy because of the architecture, art and food.
With what food could you win an eating contest?
Chicken wings.
If you could get advice from anyone, who would it be and why?
Andi Jackson, one of Nebraska’s middle hitters, because she’s been very successful on a great DI team as a freshman this year and because she plays the same position as me.
What are your thoughts on your individual performance?
I think I had a good week. Overall, my team played great. I’m also very happy I achieved 750 kills at the Mendota tournament.