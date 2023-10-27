October 27, 2023
NewsTribune sports roundup for Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023

Fieldcrest volleyball repeats as regional champions

By Kevin Chlum
VOLLEYBALL

Fieldcrest 2, Eureka 1: The No. 1-seeded Knights outlasted the No. 4 Hornets 25-19, 18-25, 25-22 to win the Class 2A Mendota Regional championship Thursday in Mendota.

It is the second straight regional title for Fieldcrest and seventh in the last 10 seasons.

The Knights (29-7) advance to play No. 2 Rock Falls (31-6) in a Princeton Sectional semifinal at 6 p.m. Monday. The Rockets advanced with a 25-14, 25-14 win over Newman in the Riverdale Regional.

Newark 2, Earlville 0: Mady Olson had seven digs, four kills, a block and an ace as the No. 4-seeded Red Raiders lost to the No. 1 Norsemen in the Class 1A Earlville Regional championship in Earlville.

Brook Guelde contributed nine assists for Earlville (24-7).

Annawan 2, Henry-Senachwine 0: The No. 4-seeded Mallards fell 25-15, 25-18 to the No. 1 Bravettes in the Class 1A Henry-Sencahwine Regional championship in Henry.

Henry finishes 22-16.