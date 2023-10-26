NewsTribune sports roundup for Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Putnam County 2, St. Bede 1: Maggie Richetta had 29 digs, 10 kills, four points and two blocks to lead the No. 3 Panthers to a 25-16, 23-25, 25-20 victory over No. 6 St. Bede in a Class 1A Putnam County Regional semifinal in Granville.
Megan Wasilewski had 28 assists, nine digs, four points and an ace for Putnam County, while Ava Hatton contributed 21 digs, eight kills, seven points, four aces and a block and Maggie Spratt added eight digs, six kills, five points and an ace.
“I thought we came out extremely strong and aggressive,” Putnam County coach Amy Bell said. “Maggie [Richetta] had some big swings to get us on a roll in the first set. We settled in a little bit too much in the second set. Once we got the timing on the block corrected, we had some great touches in the third set and then started swinging big to finish them off.”
The Panthers (22-12-1) will play No. 2 Wethersfield (25-6-1) in the championship at 6 p.m. Thursday. Wethersfield beat Ridgewood 25-17, 25-16 in Wednesday’s first semifinal.
The Panthers lost to the Flying Geese 25-18, 25-15 in the season opener Aug. 21.
“We are excited to have a rematch with Wethersfield,” Bell said. “We played them the first match of the season, and we’ve grown a lot since then. I’m super proud of this bunch, and I think they are ready to fight.”
Aubree Acuncius had 24 assists, eight digs, five kills and three aces for the Bruins, while Johnna Bogatitus had nine kills and eight digs and Ella Hermes added 20 digs.
St. Bede finishes 15-18-1.
Earlville 2, Hinckley-Big Rock 0: Brook Guelde had 15 assists, eight points and four aces to help the No. 4-seeded Red Raiders to a 25-8, 25-16 victory over the No. 5 Royals in a Class 1A Earlville Regional semifinal in Earlville.
Nevaeh Sansone put down 11 kills for Earlville, while Mady Olson contributed 10 digs.
The Red Raiders (24-6) will face No. 1 Newark (31-4) in the regional championship at 6 p.m. Thursday. Newark beat Somonauk 25-14, 25-11 in the other semifinal.
The Norsemen, who have won five consecutive regional titles, have beaten Earlville twice this season.
Henry-Senachwine 2, Princeville 1: Lauren Harbison had 25 assists, eight points, three aces and six digs as the No. 4 Mallards topped the No. 5 Princesses 25-19, 22-25, 25-17 in a Class 1A Henry-Senachwine Regional semifinal in Henry.
Kaitlyn Anderson had nine kills, five blocks, six points and five digs for the Mallards.
Henry (22-15) advances to play No. 1 Annawan (25-6) in the title match at 6 p.m. Thursday. The Bravettes advanced with a 25-14, 25-12 in the other semifinal.
The Mallards lost to Annawan 25-19, 25-15 on Sept. 5.
TUESDAY’S RESULT
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
IVCC 3, Black Hawk 1: Katie Bates had 30 assists, 13 digs, three aces and three kills to help the Eagles to a 25-19, 24-26, 25-21, 25-18 victory in an Arrowhead Conference match in Oglesby.
Erica Antle had 10 kills and 10 digs for IVCC, while Emma Garretson put down 10 kills and Neely Hougas contributed 27 digs.
The Eagles finish the regular season 13-8.