NewsTribune Athlete of the Week: La Salle-Peru co-op’s Sam Nauman

Henry-Senachwine Sam Nauman has made a big impact for the La Salle-Peru co-op girls swimming team this fall.
Last week, Nauman set a team record by swimming a 1:01.65 in the 100-yard backstroke in a dual with Sterling. She also won the 100 butterfly in the meet.
She won the 200 individual medley and 500 freestyle while swimming on two winning relays Thursday. At the Metea Valley Invite, she placed fifth in the 100 backstroke and swam on a third-place relay.
“Sam’s consistency, focus and attitude at practice has led to her continued success at swim meets, including last week’s meets,” L-P coach Rob McNally said. “She always sets an excellent example for her teammates to emulate. I am looking forward to seeing what the future holds for her.”
For her performance, Nauman was voted the NewsTribune Athlete of the Week, sponsored by Sullivan’s, Grasser’s Plumbing & Heating and Central Bank.
Nauman answered some questions from NewsTribune sports editor Kevin Chlum.
When did you start swimming and how did you get involved in the sport?
I started swimming when I was 6 years old. A couple friends of mine were in it. My mom signed me up, and here I am.
What do you like about swimming?
I love swimming because it keeps me active. I fell in love with it when I started 8 years ago. I loved it ever since. I love the team aspect too. Being part of a team makes it so fun.
What makes you a good swimmer?
I think the amount of effort I put in makes me a good swimmer. I put a lot of work into my swimming, not only in the pool but outside the pool and outside practice. And just how much I love it. If you don’t love something, you won’t give 100 percent.
What is your favorite sports memory?
I think my favorite one is how the team supported me after I broke the 100 backstroke record. They were all excited for me. It was really cool. Also, sleeping on the bus to away meets.
Do you have any nicknames?
Usually I go by Sam, but some people call me Sammy or Sammers.
What is the best Halloween costume you ever wore?
That’s a tough one. One year a group of my friends and I went as Baby Sharks. I was Daddy Shark.
What is the best Halloween candy?
Definitely Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups.
If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go and why?
Anywhere with a beach and a pool. I love swimming to matter what. If it’s a beach, I can lay in the sand and chill or I can go play in then water.
If you could get advice from anyone, who would it be and why?
Any high level swimmer. Katie Ledecky for sure. She’s such a good swimmer. She’s put so much effort it. I’d want to know how she got into it and why she swims.
What are your thoughts on your performance last week?
I feel I did well. I pushed really hard. I made sure I was using a super fast tempo. I had a good week.