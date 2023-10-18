NewsTribune sports roundup for Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023

VOLLEYBALL
Putnam County 2, Seneca 0: Megan Wasilewski had 13 assists, 12 digs, six points, an ace and a kill to lead the Panthers to a 25-17, 25-18 in a Tri-County Conference match Tuesday in Seneca.
Maggie Richetta put down six kills to go along with four blocks and four digs for PC (19-12-1, 7-2 TCC), while Ava Hatton contributed eight digs, five kills, two aces and a block.
Henry-Senachwine 2, Lowpoint-Washburn 0: Abbie Stanbary had nine digs, eight kills, four points and two aces to help the Mallards to a 25-19, 25-19 victory in a Tri-County Conference match in Washburn.
Lauren Harbison had 20 assists for Henry (20-15, 5-4 TCC), while Taylor Frawley had nine digs.
Fieldcrest 2, Ridgeview 0: The No. 4-seeded Knights defeated No. 13 Ridgeview 25-23, 25-17 in the first round of the McLean County/Heart of Illinois Conference Tournament at Deer Creek-Mackinaw.
Fieldcrest (25-5) will face No. 5 Tremont in the quarterfinals at 4:15 p.m. Thursday. The winner will face No. 1 Tri-Valley in a semifinal at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Newark 2, LaMoille 0: The Lions lost 25-6, 25-5 in a Little Ten Conference match in LaMoille.
GIRLS SWIMMING
At Pontiac: Sam Nauman won two individual events and swam on two winning relays to help the La Salle-Peru co-op to a victory in a triangular.
The Cavaliers scored 148 points to beat Bloomington Central Catholic (102) and Pontiac (42).
Nauman won the 200-meter freestyle relay (2:20.14) and the 100 backstroke (1:10.38).
She swam with Kailey Goetsch, Anna Weitl and Finley Jobst to win the 200 freestyle relay (2:08) and teamed with Jobst, Goetsch and Clara Guglielmetti to win the 400 freestyle relay (4:34.52).
Guglielmetti won the 50 freestyle (30.58 seconds), Jobst won the 100 freestyle (1:07.31) and Sarah Lowery won the 100 butterfly (1:20.84).
WOMEN’S SOCCER
DuPage 11, IVCC 0: The Eagles fell to 1-11 with a shutout loss in La Salle.