NewsTribune sports roundup for Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023

VOLLEYBALL
Putnam County 2, Lowpoint-Washburn 0: Avery Moutray had 14 points, six assists, eight digs and four kills to lead the Panthers to a 25-11, 25-15 victory in a Tri-County Conference Tournament consolation semifinal in Varna.
Megan Wasilewski had 11 assists, nine digs, five points, one ace and two kills for PC (16-8-1), while Maggie Richetta contributed five points, four aces, four blocks, four digs and two kills.
Tri-Valley 2, Fieldcrest 0: Allie Wiesenhofer put down 13 kills as the Knights lost 26-24, 25-23 in a Heart of Illinois Conference match in Minonk.
Macy Gochanour had 15 assists and 10 digs for Fieldcrest (24-5, 8-3), while Kaitlin White contributed six kills and two blocks.
BOYS SOCCER
Serena 4, DePue-Hall 3: The No. 9-seeded Little Giants lost to the No. 6 Huskers in a Class 1A Mendota Regional quarterfinal in Serena.
Serena advances to play No. 1 Mendota in the semifinals at 10 a.m. Saturday.
MEN’S SOCCER
IVCC 4, South Suburban 2: Tyler Marconi had a goal and two assists to help the Eagles to a victory in South Holland.
Johnathan Cortez, Ivan Patricio and Rodrigo Rachete also scored for IVCC (11-2-1), while Colin Hart made 12 saves.
TUESDAY RESULTS
GIRLS TENNIS
St. Bede 2, Streator 2: The Bruins played to a tie in Peru.
Bailey Engels won 6-1, 6-4 at No. 1 singles, while Emma Smudzinski and Olivia Orteza won 6-3, 4-0 at No. 2 doubles with the Bulldogs retiring.