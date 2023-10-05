NewsTribune sports roundup for Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023

COED CROSS COUNTRY
At Mendota: Anthony Kelson ran the 2.96-mile course at Lake Mendota in 16:48 to win by 39 seconds over Dixon’s Averick Wiseman on Wednesday.
Mendota’s Dagen Setchell finished third in 18:03.
Dixon won with 24 points, while the Trojans (39) were second. Streator (70) was third.
In the girls race, Dixon had the first nine placers to win with 15 points. Streator (54) was second, and Mendota (77) was third.
Mendota’s Anna Valdes placed 11th in 27:32. DePue’s Vivian Lopez was 16th in 29:31.
VOLLEYBALL
Earlville 2, Hiawatha 1: Mady Olson had 18 digs and nine kills to help the No. 4-seeded Red Raiders to a 20-25, 25-21, 27-25 victory over the No. 5 Hawks in a Little Ten Conference quarterfinal in Leland.
Bailey Miller put down 10 kills and had a block, Brooklyn Guelde had 26 assists and a block, and Hannah Pfaff served six points and five aces.
Earlville advances to play No. 1 Newark in a semifinal at 6:30 p.m. Friday. The Norsemen defeated No. 9 Leland 25-16, 25-7.
Marquette 2, St. Bede 0: The Bruins fell 25-13, 25-14 in a Tri-County Conference match in Ottawa.
BOYS SOCCER
Sycamore 5, La Salle-Peru 2: The Cavaliers lost an Interstate 8 Conference game in La Salle. L-P trailed 2-1 at halftime.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Morton 6, IVCC 1: The Eagles scored a goal to snap a four-game scoreless streak, but lost in La Salle.