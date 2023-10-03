NewsTribune sports roundup for Monday, Oct. 2, 2023

BOYS GOLF
At Sherrard: Bureau Valley sophomore Wyatt Novotny carded a 9-over-par 79 in the Class 1A Sherrard Sectional on Monday at Frye Lake Golf Club to earn an individual berth to the state tournament.
“It’s a dream of mine since I started golfing. Every time I go golfing I always imagine me on the 18th green and sinking a birdie putt to make it,” Novotny said. “It was an absolute grind out there. The greens were rolling very fast and when the wind started picking up you had to be so precise. I thought I handled it well.”
Novotny will compete in the state tournament Friday at Prairie Vista Golf Course in Bloomington.
The Storm finished ninth as a team with a 350. Colin Stabler and Landen Birdsley each had an 86 for BV, while Atticus Middleton added a 99.
Rockford Lutheran, led by individual champion Jake Guse (71), won the team title with a 315, while Riverdale (319) and Fulton (333) also earned state berths.
Henry-Senachwine sophomore Carson Rowe shot an 82, just one stroke shy of a state berth, while Hall junior Landen Plym carded an 84 and St. Bede senior Luke Tunnell had an 85.
Fieldcrest had a trio of competitors in Nathan Buchanan (89), Connor Reichman (92) and Carter Senko (95).
St. Bede’s Abraham Wiesbrock had a 94 and Henry-Senachwine’s Jacob Miller had a 101.
At Freeport: Six area golfers saw their seasons end at the Class 2A Freeport Sectional at Park Hills Golf Course.
Princeton’s Tyson Phillips came the closest to a state berth as he carded an 87. The lowest score to advance to state was an 80.
La Salle-Peru had three golfers competing in Michael Milota (90), Will McLaughlin (94) and Riley Cetwinski (95), while Mendota’s Brody Hartt had a 93 and Dane Doyle had a 100.
Grayslake Central’s Dominic Lucchesi won the individual title with a 71.
Carmel won the team championship with a 312, while Byron (315) and Burlington Central (322) also earned trips to state.
Ottawa also shot a 322 but lost the third-place spot and state trip on the fifth score tiebreaker.
GIRLS GOLF
At Normal: La Salle-Peru junior Allie Thome carded a 99 at the Class 2A Normal West Sectional at Ironwood Golf Course and did not advance to the state tournament.
Waterloo’s Reese Kite won the individual tile with a 74.
Normal U-High won the team title with a 320, while Lincoln-Way West (327) and Lincoln-Way Central (336) also earned state berths.
At Pontiac: Three area golfers had their season end in the Class 1A Pontiac Sectional at Wolf Creek Golf Course.
Fieldcrest junior Jessica Schultz carded an area-best 96, while senior teammate Ava Marty had a 101.
Princeton junior Addie Carr shot a 114.
BOYS SOCCER
Earlville 1, DePue-Hall 0: Trenton Fruit scored on an assist from Easton Fruit to lift the No. 3-seeded Red Raiders over the No. 6 Little Giants in the first round of the Little Ten Conference Tournament in Earlville.
Earlville advances to play No. 2 Hinckley-Big Rock at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Hinckley. The Royals advanced with a 3-1 win over No. 7 IMSA.
DePue-Hall will play IMSA in the consolation bracket at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Also Tuesday, No. 1 Somonauk co-op will play No. 4 Indian Creek, which defeated No. 5 Serena 3-2 in penalty kicks Monday.
VOLLEYBALL
Henry-Senachwine 2, Midland 1: Kaitlyn Anderson had 12 kills, 19 digs and two blocks to lead the Mallards to a Tri-County Conference victory in Henry.
Lauren Harbison had 29 assists, 17 digs and three aces for Henry, while Abbie Stanbary contributed 22 digs and seven kills.
It was pink night for Henry and the Mallards raised more than $1,500 for the Susan G. Komen Foundation.
At Leland: LaMoille and DePue lost in the first round of the Little Ten Conference Tournament.
The No. 10 Lions lost 25-11, 25-14 to No. 7 Somonauk, while the No. 11 Little Giants fell 25-11, 25-8 to No. 6 Indian Creek.
Fieldcrest 2, Marquette 0: Allie Wiesenhofer put down 11 kills and had seven digs to lead the Knights to a 25-14, 25-13 in a nonconference match in Minonk.
Kaitlin White had seven kills and a block for Fieldcrest (21-4), while Macy Gochanour had 10 assists.
Ottawa 2, Mendota 0: The Spikers lost 25-18, 25-9 in a nonconference match in Ottawa.