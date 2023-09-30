NewsTribune sports roundup for Friday, Sept. 29, 2023

BOYS SOCCER
At Burlington, Iowa: Mendota split a pair of games in the Great River Classic on Friday, losing to Althoff 2-0 and defeating Summit Christian (Mo.) 3-1.
Cesar Casas scored two goals against Summit, while Sebastian Carlos had a goal. Izaac Diaz had two assists.
The Trojans (17-2-1) play Quincy Notre Dame at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Earlville 5, Yorkville Christian 1: Griffin Cook had a goal and three assists to help the Red Raiders to a nonconference victory in Earlville.
Trenton Fruit scored two goals for the Red Raiders, while Ryan Browder and Carlos Gonzales each had a goal.
FOOTBALL
Amboy co-op 32, Milledgeville 20: The Clippers won a battle of eight-man football unbeatens on Friday in Milledgeville.
Landon Whelchel ran for 214 yards and three touchdowns on 16 carries for Amboy (6-0), while Eddie Jones threw a 10-yard TD pass to Troy Anderson.
The Clippers forced three turnovers, including two in the fourth quarter, with interceptions by Anderson and Cody Winn and a fumble recovery by Whelchel.
Amboy also recorded a safety on a blocked punt.
Newman 20, Bureau Valley 14: With the game tied 14-14 in the fourth quarter, the Storm lost a fumble with 3:14 left and Newman’s Carter Rude scored the winning touchdown on a 25-yard run with 1:53 to play in a Three Rivers Conference Mississippi Division game in Sterling.
Bureau Valley took an early lead when Bryce Helms intercepted a pass and returned it 40 yards for a score.
The Comets took a 14-6 lead before Elijah Endress scored on a 14-yard run and caught the two-point conversion left to tie the game 14-14 with 1:41 left in the third quarter.
Following Rude’s go-ahead score, the Storm drove into Newman territory on their final drive, but back-to-back sacks ended BV’s comeback attempt.
Brady Hartz ran for 67 yards on 11 carries for the Storm (3-3 overall, 2-2 TRC Mississippi), while Endress had 33 yards and a TD. Helms completed 5-of-11 passes for 63 yards.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 40, Fieldcrest 14: Jozia Johnson ran for 45 yards and a touchdown and caught four passes for 75 yards as the Knights lost a Heart of Illinois Conference Small Division game in Gibson City.
Eddie Lorton rushed for 75 yards on 13 attempts and caught a 7-yard TD pass for Fieldcrest (2-4, 0-1 HOIC Small), while Brady Ruestman completed 11-of-19 passes for 120 yards and a TD.
Freshman Drew Overocker made 11 tackles for the Knights.