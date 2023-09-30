September 30, 2023
NewsTribune sports roundup for Friday, Sept. 29, 2023

Mendota soccer splits at Great River Classic

By Kevin Chlum
Newman’s Cody McBride is tackled by \Bureau Valley’s Elijah Endress on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Sterling. (Alex T. Paschal)

BOYS SOCCER

At Burlington, Iowa: Mendota split a pair of games in the Great River Classic on Friday, losing to Althoff 2-0 and defeating Summit Christian (Mo.) 3-1.

Cesar Casas scored two goals against Summit, while Sebastian Carlos had a goal. Izaac Diaz had two assists.

The Trojans (17-2-1) play Quincy Notre Dame at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Earlville 5, Yorkville Christian 1: Griffin Cook had a goal and three assists to help the Red Raiders to a nonconference victory in Earlville.

Trenton Fruit scored two goals for the Red Raiders, while Ryan Browder and Carlos Gonzales each had a goal.

FOOTBALL

Amboy co-op 32, Milledgeville 20: The Clippers won a battle of eight-man football unbeatens on Friday in Milledgeville.

Landon Whelchel ran for 214 yards and three touchdowns on 16 carries for Amboy (6-0), while Eddie Jones threw a 10-yard TD pass to Troy Anderson.

The Clippers forced three turnovers, including two in the fourth quarter, with interceptions by Anderson and Cody Winn and a fumble recovery by Whelchel.

Amboy also recorded a safety on a blocked punt.

Newman 20, Bureau Valley 14: With the game tied 14-14 in the fourth quarter, the Storm lost a fumble with 3:14 left and Newman’s Carter Rude scored the winning touchdown on a 25-yard run with 1:53 to play in a Three Rivers Conference Mississippi Division game in Sterling.

Bureau Valley took an early lead when Bryce Helms intercepted a pass and returned it 40 yards for a score.

The Comets took a 14-6 lead before Elijah Endress scored on a 14-yard run and caught the two-point conversion left to tie the game 14-14 with 1:41 left in the third quarter.

Following Rude’s go-ahead score, the Storm drove into Newman territory on their final drive, but back-to-back sacks ended BV’s comeback attempt.

Brady Hartz ran for 67 yards on 11 carries for the Storm (3-3 overall, 2-2 TRC Mississippi), while Endress had 33 yards and a TD. Helms completed 5-of-11 passes for 63 yards.

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 40, Fieldcrest 14: Jozia Johnson ran for 45 yards and a touchdown and caught four passes for 75 yards as the Knights lost a Heart of Illinois Conference Small Division game in Gibson City.

Eddie Lorton rushed for 75 yards on 13 attempts and caught a 7-yard TD pass for Fieldcrest (2-4, 0-1 HOIC Small), while Brady Ruestman completed 11-of-19 passes for 120 yards and a TD.

Freshman Drew Overocker made 11 tackles for the Knights.