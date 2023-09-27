NewsTribune sports roundup for Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023

VOLLEYBALL
Mendota 2, Hall 0: Laylie Denault had eight digs and five kills to lead the Spikers to a 25-22, 25-23 victory in a Three Rivers Conference East Division match in Spring Valley.
Maddy Becker had 14 assists for Mendota, while Grace Wasmer added six kills.
Princeton 2, Kewanee 0: Ellie Harp had 10 kills, six points, six digs and a block as the Tigresses earned a 25-18, 25-20 victory in a Three Rivers Conference East Division match in Kewanee.
Natasha Faber-Fox had 23 assists, seven digs, seven points and an ace for Princeton (11-10-1, 4-3 TRC East), while Keighley Davis contributed six kills and three blocks.
Bureau Valley 2, Stark County 0: Emma Stabler put down 10 kills to go along with eight points and three aces to help the Storm to a 25-11, 25-20 victory in a nonconference match in Manlius.
Kate Salisbury had 15 assists, three blocks and two aces for BV, while Mattie Michlig added 10 points and two aces.
Henry-Senachwine 2, ROWVA-Williamsfield 0: Lauren Harbison had 12 assists, 11 digs, 12 points and three aces to help the Mallards to a 25-21, 25-19 nonconference victory in Henry.
Kaitlyn Anderson contributed eight kills, eight digs and four points for Henry (13-8).
Fieldcrest 2, Fisher 0: Allie Wiesenhofer put down nine kills to go along with four digs and a block as the Knights won 25-21, 25-8 in a Heart of Illinois Conference match in Minonk to record their 20th victory of the season.
Kaitlin White had seven kills and an ace for Fieldcrest (20-3, 6-1 HOIC), while Bella Fortner added 13 assists.
Earlville 2, IMSA 0: Bailey Miller had 14 digs, 13 points and four aces as the Red Raiders won 25-23, 25-16 in a Little Ten Conference match in Earlville.
Brooklyn Guelde had 13 assists for Earlville (15-5, 4-2 LTC), while Hannah Pfaff added four kills.
BOYS SOCCER
Mendota 5, Dixon 0: Isaac Diaz scored two goals and had an assist as the Trojans blanked the Dukes in Mendota.
Johan Cortez had a goal and two assists for Mendota (16-0-1), while Izaiah Nanez and Sebastian Carlos each added a goal.
CROSS COUNTRY
At Kewanee: Mendota had two boys runners finish in the top 10 at the Three Rivers Conference Meet on Tuesday at Baker Park Golf Course.
Anthony Kelson (16:46.21) placed third and Dagen Setchell (17:33.56) finished eighth to help then Trojans to a fifth-place finish.
Riverdale won with 36 points, while Bureau Valley (150) was sixth, Princeton (170) was seventh and Hall (204) was eighth among the eight teams.
Princeton’s Augustus Swanson (18:12.58) placed 15th, Hall’s Eri Martinez-Prado (18:53.06) was 22nd and Bureau Valley’s Adrian Gallardo (19:01.49) was 25th.
In the girls race, Princeton’s Ruby Acker (21:23.32) placed sixth and Payton Frueh (21:55.58) was 15th as the Tigresses finished fifth among the six teams with 110 points. Sherrard won with 29.
At Seneca: The Henry-Midland boys team had three runners place in the top 10 as the Timberducks finished second in the Tri-County Conference Meet.
Lowpoint-Washburn won with 31 points, followed by H-M (58), Seneca (64) and Dwight (71).
Noah Dorsey placed second in 19:41.91 for the Mallards, while James Braun (20:06.82) was sixth and Preston Rowe (20:35.62) was ninth.
St. Bede’s Greyson Marincic finished eighth in 20:33.92.
In the girls race, H-M’s Daniella Bumber placed second in 21:09.75.
At El Paso: La Salle-Peru’s Ashlee Lord placed an area-best 29th at the El Paso-Gridley Invitational.
Teammate Anya De La Luz was 48th in 24:10.2 as the Cavaliers finished 11th with 273 points.
Shelbyville won with 67 points and Fieldcrest was 12th among the 14 teams with 318 points.
Clare Phillips (24:52.7) finished 62nd for the Knights.
In the boys race, L-P’s Griffin Hammers (18:35.2) placed 30th, while teammate Braylin Bond (19:26.2) was 48th.
The Cavs tallied 292 points to finish 12th. Morris won with 55.
Fieldcrest’s Caleb Krischel was 47th in 19:25.6.
GIRLS GOLF
At Sycamore: La Salle-Peru had two golfers place in the top five at the Interstate 8 Conference Tournament at Sycamore Golf Club.
Allie Thome shot an 87 to place third, while Sophia Chiu had a 92 to finish fifth.
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
IVCC 3, Black Hawk 0: The Eagles won 25-16, 25-12, 25-16 in an Arrowhead Conference match in Oglesby.