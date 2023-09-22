NewsTribune sports roundup for Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023

VOLLEYBALL
Earlville 2, DePue 0: Hannah Pfaff had 11 points, five aces and three kills to lead the Red Raiders to a 25-13, 25-7 victory in a Little Ten Conference match in DePue.
Brooklyn Guelde had eight assists for Earlville, while Nevaeh Sansone added three kills and three digs.
Marquette 2, Henry-Senachwine 0: Kaitlyn Anderson had 11 digs and seven kills as the Mallards lost 25-23, 25-19 in a Tri-County Conference match in Henry.
Annabelle Myong served seven points and three aces for Henry, while Lauren Harbison added 11 assists and 10 digs.
WEDNESDAY RESULTS
COED CROSS COUNTRY
At Granville: Fieldcrest had the male and female winners in a triangular at Putnam County.
Caleb Krischel won 2.96-mile the boys race in 16:20, while Hall’s Eri Martinez-Prado placed second in 16:35 and Putnam County’s Brayden Zungia was third in 18:41.
In the girls race, the Knights had the top five finishers, led by Clare Phillips’ winning effort of 20:40.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
Sauk Valley 6, IVCC 3: Alex Stremlau and Charlee Bourell each won at singles as the Eagles suffered a loss in Dixon.
Stremlau won 6-1, 6-2 at No. 2 singles, while Bourell won 4-6, 6-2, 10-5 at No. 3.
Marisa Vickers and Briana Keith won 1-6, 6-3, 10-6 at No. 3 doubles for IVCC.