NewsTribune sports roundup for Monday, Sept. 18, 2023

Boys Soccer
Mendota 8, Streator 0: Eight different players scored a goal as the Trojans rolled to a victory Monday in Streator.
Kaleb Kleckner, Isaac Diaz, Johan Cortez, Cesar Casas, Angel Orozco, Sebastian Carlos, Sam Matura and Bryan Herrera each had a goal, while Cortez, Carlos, Mauricio Martinez, Izaiah Nanez and Cameron Kelly each had an assist.
Mateo Goy made two assists for Mendota (13-0-1).
Earlville 3, Indian Creek 1: Griffin Cook notched a hat trick as the Red Raiders earned a Little Ten Conference victory in Earlville.
Trenton Fruit and Easton Fruit each had an assist for Earlville (10-2).
Kaneland 6, La Salle-Peru 2: The Cavaliers lost an Interstate 8 Conference game in Maple Park.
Serena 7, DePue-Hall 2: The Little Giants lost a Little Ten Conference game in DePue.
Volleyball
Putnam County 2, Serena 0: Maggie Richetta had 12 digs, eight kills and a block to lead the Panthers to a 25-20, 25-14 nonconference win in Granville.
Ema Bouxsein had 19 assists for PC (9-5), while Avery Moutray added 10 digs, five kills and two aces.
Rock Island 2, Princeton 0: Natasha Faber-Fox had 12 assists as the Tigresses fell 25-21, 25-11 in a nonconference match in Princeton.
Camryn Driscoll contributed eight digs for Princeton (9-10-1).
El Paso-Gridley 2, Henry-Senachwine 0: Lauren Harbison had 10 assists and nine digs as the Mallards lost 25-15, 25-22 in a nonconference match in El Paso.
Kaitlyn Anderson had eight digs, six points and two kills for Henry (11-7).
Streator 2, St. Bede 1: The Bruins lost 15-25, 25-20, 25-15 in a nonconference match in Streator.
Boys golf
Rochelle 168, Mendota 173: Owen Aughenbaugh carded a 41 as the Trojans dropped a nonconference match at Fairways Golf Course in Rochelle.
Dane Doyle (43), Evan McPheeters (44) and Brody Hartt (45) rounded out the scores for Mendota.
Sherrard 160, Princeton 184: Luke Smith shot a 44 as the Tigers lost a Three Rivers Conference match at Fyre Lake Golf Club in Sherrard.
Jayden Fulkerson and Jackson Mason each had a 45, while Tyson Phillips added a 50.
Girls golf
Sycamore 193, La Salle-Peru 223: Allie Thome and Sophia Chiu each carded a 50 as the Cavaliers lost an Interstate 8 Conference match at Sycamore Golf Club in Sycamore.
Delani Duggan had a 55 and Makenna Zimmer added a 68.
Girls tennis
Sterling 3, Princeton 2: The Tigresses were swept in singles action in a loss, but took two of three doubles matches.
Princeton got wins from Nora Schneider and Caitlin Meyer (6-1, 6-4) at No. 1 doubles and Kambri Fisher and Abby Brown (6-0, 6-0) at No. 3 doubles.
Sunday Results
Men’s soccer
IVCC 3, Waubonsee 2: Tyler Marconi, Tyrese Baijath and Jasiel Watsonn each scored a goal to help the Eagles to a win at home.
Baijath, Watson and Ivan Patricio each had assists for IVCC (5-2-1), while Colin Hart made five saves.
Women’s tennis
At La Salle: IVCC picked up two wins, defeating Elgin 6-3 and Milwaukee Area Tech 9-0.