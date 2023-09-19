September 18, 2023
NewsSubscribePrep SportseNewspaperShaw Local RadioLocal EventsGames and PuzzlesStarved Rock Country

NewsTribune sports roundup for Monday, Sept. 18, 2023

Mendota boys soccer shuts out Streator

By Kevin Chlum
sports

sports

Boys Soccer

Mendota 8, Streator 0: Eight different players scored a goal as the Trojans rolled to a victory Monday in Streator.

Kaleb Kleckner, Isaac Diaz, Johan Cortez, Cesar Casas, Angel Orozco, Sebastian Carlos, Sam Matura and Bryan Herrera each had a goal, while Cortez, Carlos, Mauricio Martinez, Izaiah Nanez and Cameron Kelly each had an assist.

Mateo Goy made two assists for Mendota (13-0-1).

Earlville 3, Indian Creek 1: Griffin Cook notched a hat trick as the Red Raiders earned a Little Ten Conference victory in Earlville.

Trenton Fruit and Easton Fruit each had an assist for Earlville (10-2).

Kaneland 6, La Salle-Peru 2: The Cavaliers lost an Interstate 8 Conference game in Maple Park.

Serena 7, DePue-Hall 2: The Little Giants lost a Little Ten Conference game in DePue.

Volleyball

Putnam County 2, Serena 0: Maggie Richetta had 12 digs, eight kills and a block to lead the Panthers to a 25-20, 25-14 nonconference win in Granville.

Ema Bouxsein had 19 assists for PC (9-5), while Avery Moutray added 10 digs, five kills and two aces.

Rock Island 2, Princeton 0: Natasha Faber-Fox had 12 assists as the Tigresses fell 25-21, 25-11 in a nonconference match in Princeton.

Camryn Driscoll contributed eight digs for Princeton (9-10-1).

El Paso-Gridley 2, Henry-Senachwine 0: Lauren Harbison had 10 assists and nine digs as the Mallards lost 25-15, 25-22 in a nonconference match in El Paso.

Kaitlyn Anderson had eight digs, six points and two kills for Henry (11-7).

Streator 2, St. Bede 1: The Bruins lost 15-25, 25-20, 25-15 in a nonconference match in Streator.

Boys golf

Rochelle 168, Mendota 173: Owen Aughenbaugh carded a 41 as the Trojans dropped a nonconference match at Fairways Golf Course in Rochelle.

Dane Doyle (43), Evan McPheeters (44) and Brody Hartt (45) rounded out the scores for Mendota.

Sherrard 160, Princeton 184: Luke Smith shot a 44 as the Tigers lost a Three Rivers Conference match at Fyre Lake Golf Club in Sherrard.

Jayden Fulkerson and Jackson Mason each had a 45, while Tyson Phillips added a 50.

Girls golf

Sycamore 193, La Salle-Peru 223: Allie Thome and Sophia Chiu each carded a 50 as the Cavaliers lost an Interstate 8 Conference match at Sycamore Golf Club in Sycamore.

Delani Duggan had a 55 and Makenna Zimmer added a 68.

Girls tennis

Sterling 3, Princeton 2: The Tigresses were swept in singles action in a loss, but took two of three doubles matches.

Princeton got wins from Nora Schneider and Caitlin Meyer (6-1, 6-4) at No. 1 doubles and Kambri Fisher and Abby Brown (6-0, 6-0) at No. 3 doubles.

Sunday Results

Men’s soccer

IVCC 3, Waubonsee 2: Tyler Marconi, Tyrese Baijath and Jasiel Watsonn each scored a goal to help the Eagles to a win at home.

Baijath, Watson and Ivan Patricio each had assists for IVCC (5-2-1), while Colin Hart made five saves.

Women’s tennis

At La Salle: IVCC picked up two wins, defeating Elgin 6-3 and Milwaukee Area Tech 9-0.