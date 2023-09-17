NewsTribune sports roundup for Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023

GIRLS SWIMMING
At La Salle: The La Salle-Peru co-op had the top two individual swimmers and claimed the team title at its own L-P Pentathlon on Saturday.
The Cavaliers racked up 13,044 points to beat Olympia (11,262), Morris (10,693) and Pontiac (8,105).
In a pentathlon, swimmers are awarded points based on their times in each event.
The Cavs’ Sam Nauman, who attends Henry-Senachwine, won the individual title with 3,731 points, She had times of 27.4 seconds in the 50-yard freestyle, 1:06.47 in the 100 butterfly, 1:02.69 in the 100 backstroke, 1:18.78 in the 100 backstroke and 2:08.78 in the 200 freestyle.
Finley Jobst (Serena) was second with 3,511 points, Emma Short (L-P) was fourth with 3,150 and Anna Weitl (L-P) was seventh with 2,652.
GIRLS GOLF
At La Salle: La Salle-Peru’s foursome of Allie Thome, Delani Duggan, Sophia Chiu and coach Patrick Goy won its own Lady Cavs Scramble with an 11-under 61.
Lincoln-Way East placed second with a 62, while Princeton finished third with a 63.
COED CROSS COUNTRY
At Walnut: Mendota junior Anthony Kelson ran a 16:49.8 to place eighth individually at Bureau Valley’s Dale Donner Invitational.
Elmwood’s Isaiah Hill won in 16:11.9 to help Elmwood to the team title with 77 points.
La Salle-Peru placed 10th with 243 and Henry-Midland was 14th with 334.
The Cavaliers had three runners finish in the top 50 with Adam Kasperski leading the way in 37th place in 18:04.1. Also for L-P, Braylin Bond was 42nd in 18:25.5 and Griffin Hammers was 49th in 18:35.3.
Noah Dorsey paced the Timberducks by placing 59th in 18:57.6.
Other area top-50 placers were Fieldcrest’s Caleb Krischel (23rd, 17:21.4), Princeton’s Augustus Swanson (30th, 17:42.9), Mendota’s Dagen Setchell (18:00.7) and Hall’s Eri Martinez-Prado (44th, 18:26.5).
In the girls race, Sandwich’s Sunny Weber won the individual title in 17:53.4 and Williamsville took the team crown with 86 points.
L-P was 12th with 266, Princeton was 14th with 356 and Fieldcrest was 18th with 437.
The Cavs had three runners finish in the top 50 in Ashlee Lord (32nd, 21:02.8), Anya De La Luz (35th, 21:25.3) and Kiely Domyancich (37th, 21:43.6).
Payton Frueh led the Tigresses as she finished 40th in 21:45.8, while Clare Phillips paced the Knights by finishing 70th in 22:46.2.
Henry-Midland’s Daniella Bumber was the top area finisher as she placed 17th in 20:22.6.
BOYS GOLF
At Princeton: Hall’s Landen Plym shot a 2-over-par 72 to win the individual title in the Princeton Invitational at Wyaton Hills Golf Course.
Bureau Valley’s Wyatt Notvotny placed third with a 78 and Mendota’s Owen Aughenbaugh finished fifth with an 80.
Rock Falls won the team title with 344 strokes. The host Tigers were the runners-up at 348, while Bureau Valley and Mendota tied at 350 with the Storm taking third on a fifth score tiebreaker, Hall was fifth at 355 and La Salle-Peru was eighth at 376.
For Princeton, Tyson Phillips tied for seventh with an 86, Luke Smith and Jackson Mason each carded an 87 to tie for ninth and Jayden Fulkerson finished 11th with an 88.
Atticus Middleton (89), Colin Stabler (91) and Landen Birdsley (92) also scored for the Storm.
Brody Hartt and Dane Doyle each shot an 89 for Mendota, while Grady Jones added a 92.
Noah Plym (92), Jacob Diaz (94) and Joseph Perez (97) rounded out the scores for the Red Devils.
Will McLaughlin led the Cavaliers with a 94, while Jackson Sellett and Anthony Ambler each had a 94 and Riley Cetwinski contributed a 95.
VOLLEYBALL
At Minonk: Fieldcrest went 5-0 to win its own Knight Invitational.
In pool play, the Knights defeated Olympia (25-16, 25-18), Gardner-South Wilmington (25-13, 25-7) and Delavan (25-13, 25-7).
Fieldcrest topped St. Bede 25-11, 25-14 in the semifinals before beating Cissna Park 17-25, 25-14, 27-25 in the championship.
In the title match, Bella Fortner had 15 assists, Allie Wiesenhofer had 12 digs and Kaylin Rients added two aces.
JUNIOR COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
At Whitewater, Wis.: The IVCC men’s team placed eighth at the Tom Hoffman Invitational hosted by Wisconsin-Whitewater.
The Eagles’ average finish time of 37:49 in the 8K was nearly a minute faster than last week’s debut race.
Princeton graduate Christian Yepsen led IVCC as he finished in 34:13, while Putnam County alumnus Azael Vargas finished in 37:56.4
Other finishers for the Eagles were Tafara Kaguru (38:38.2), Zvikomborero Bingura (38:43.0) and Shingai Manyonga (39:39.0).
Hall graduate Yovanna Reyes, the program’s lone female runner, finished the women’s 6K in 38:33.5.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Waubonsee 9, IVCC 0: The Eagles fell to 1-5 with a home loss.