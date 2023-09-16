NewsTribune Athlete of the Week: Mendota’s Johan Cortez

After being a secondary scoring option on the wing for Mendota as a freshman last fall, Johan Cortez moved to attacking center midfielder this season.
The sophomore has been a key cog in the Trojan offense and has helped Mendota to a 12-0-1 start.
Last week, he scored two goals in a win against Kewanee, had a goal in a win over Geneseo and scored the only goal of the game in a 1-0 win over Hononegah.
“Johan had another fantastic week for us,” Mendota coach Nick Myers said. “He’s been creating a lot of scoring opportunities for us this year in then midfield. He has the ability to drive at guys with pace and create. Johan hit a huge, clutch set piece free kick very late in the game to give us a 1-0 win over Hononegah.
“His confidence is really growing over the last few weeks.”
For his performance, Cortez was voted the NewsTribune Athlete of the Week, sponsored by Sullivan’s, Grasser’s Plumbing & Heating and Central Bank.
Cortez answered some questions from NewsTribune sports editor Kevin Chlum.
When did you start playing soccer and how did you get into it?
I started playing soccer in kindergarten when I was 5 or 6. I started in a local soccer league when my mom signed me up and coached me. I was already into soccer because my dad played soccer growing up and always watched games at my house.
What do you enjoy about playing soccer?
I enjoy everything about soccer, but my favorites are the intensity/speed of the games and playing with my close friends.
What makes you a good soccer player?
I think my soccer IQ and my speed with the ball are my best attributes that make me a good soccer player.
What is your favorite sports memory?
My favorite sports memory is winning the Monterey international tournament in Chicago with my soccer club.
If you could get advice from anyone, who would it be and why?
I would get advice from my dad. He has always helped me and coached me and trained with me outside my house and I’ve always appreciated it. He’s helped a lot in my development and my becoming what I am today.
Do you have any nicknames?
My friends like to call me Moha because at one practice it was windy and my hair looked like it was in a mohawk and I was doing really good.
With what food could you win an eating contest?
I think I could win a taco-eating contest. I love tacos. Whenever we have them for lunch, I always end up eating three or four.
What is your most played song recently?
I would say my most played song is Sometimes by Juice Wrld.
What is a TV show or movie you never get tired of watching?
I never get tired of watching Premier League games.
What are your thoughts on your individual performance last week?
I think my individual performance was pretty good. I worked hard and got the results I wanted with the game-winning goal Saturday.