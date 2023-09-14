NewsTribune sports roundup for Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023

BOYS SOCCER
Mendota 3, Bloomington Central Catholic 1: Mendota took an early 2-0 lead en route to a nonconference victory Wednesday in Bloomington.
Cesar Casas and Mauricio Martinez each scored a goal to give the Trojans a two-goal lead. BCC scored before halftime to make it 2-1 at the break.
Isaac Diaz scored on an assist from Johan Cortez in the second half for Mendota (12-0-1).
Somonauk 5, Earlville 0: The Red Raiders were kept off the scoreboard in a Little Ten Conference loss in Somonauk.
GIRLS GOLF
At Rock Island: Princeton’s Addie Carr shot a 90 to tie for fifth at the Three Rivers Conference Meet at Saukie Golf Course.
Rockridge had the top three finishers in Hannah Graves (72), Emma Redlinger (82) and Anna Carroll (84) as the Rockets cruised to the team title with a 330.
Erie-Prophetstown (384) was second followed by Sherrard (396), Orion (404), Princeton (420), Newman (437) and Bureau Valley (484).
Also scoring for the Tigresses were Addie Hecht (104), Ava Morton (112) and Reese Reviglio (114).
Michaela Noder led the Storm with a 113, while Rashida Martin (115), Abbie Wahl (126) and Kirstyn Balensiefen (130) also scored for BV.
BOYS GOLF
At Coal Valley: Hall’s Landen Plym shot a 36 to claim medalist honors as the Red Devils finished second in a Three Rivers Conference triangular at Oakwood Country Club.
Riverdale won with a 158, Hall had a 172 and Orion scored a 208.
Jacob Diaz carded a 37 for the Red Devils, while Noah Plym had a 48 and Cody Orlandi had a 51.
At Oglesby: La Salle-Peru scored a 175 to finish behind Ottawa (148) and Sandwich (168) in a triangular at Deer Park Golf Club.
Michael Milota led the Cavaliers with a 40, while Riley Cetwinski, Ben Nicholson and Kaedin Bond each carded a 45.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Earlville 2, Woodland 1: Nevaeh Sansone had 16 digs and 11 kills as the Red Raiders won 19-25, 25-19, 25-23 in a nonconference match in Earlville.
Mady Olson had 14 digs and 13 points for Earlville (9-4), while Emily Harness had 21 digs and Brooklyn Guelde added 22 assists.
MEN’S SOCCER
Parkland 1, IVCC 0: The Eagles fell to 4-2-1 as they were blanked by the Cobras in La Salle.
TUESDAY’S RESULT
COED CROSS COUNTRY
At Walnut: Princeton’s Augustus Swanson ran an 18:10.3 to win the individual title at the Bureau Valley Quad.
The host Storm scored 45 points to win the team crown over Princeton (53), Kewanee (53) and Hall (72).
Adrian Gallardo (19:17) and Maddox Moore (20:05) placed third and sixth, respectively, for Bureau Valley.
Tyler VandeVenter (19:42, fifth) and Dawson Lambert (20:55, ninth) also finished in the top 10 for the Tigers.
For Hall, Eri Martinez-Prado (19:30) finished fourth and Joseph Caracheo (21:04) was 10th.
In the girls race, Princeton’s Ruby Acker (22:02) and Payton Frueh (22:08) finished one-two, while teammate Alexandra Waca (23:54) was fifth.
BV’s Leah House (28:13) finished eighth, Hall’s Evelyn Castelan (28:21) was ninth and St. Bede’s Sierah Shaver (28:44) was 10th.