NewsTribune Athlete of the Week: DePue’s Francisco Moreno

Francisco Moreno has been the go-to scorer for the DePue-Hall boys soccer team for the last two seasons.
He started off this season in the same role.
Moreno scored seven goals in the first week of the season, including four in the Little Giants’ win over Orion-Sherrard.
“Francisco has played quality soccer for us the first week, scoring goals and making smart reads on the offensive side,” DePue-Hall coach Martin Moreno said. “He’s become a real leader and the rest of the guys really look up to him for advice. I’m happy with how he’s been playing and expect this kind of play constantly. Now, we just have to continue to learn and keep building as a team.”
For his performance, Francisco Moreno was voted the NewsTribune Athlete of the Week, sponsored by Sullivan’s, Grasser’s Plumbing & Heating and Central Bank.
Moreno answered some questions from NewsTribune sports editor Kevin Chlum.
When did you start playing soccer and how did you get into the sport?
I started playing when I was 5 or 6 years old with my dad and brother. I got into the sport because I was watching it as a kid and I was amazed how a ball can bring so many people together. I just grew up with it since.
What do you like about playing soccer?
The thing I like about soccer is it is a team sport and you get to enjoy special moments with family and teammates.
What makes you a good soccer player?
I think what makes me a good soccer player is I’m unselfish. Wherever coach needs me, I’ll play there. My pace and soccer experience is what helps me and my teammates go forward and be better.
Do you have any pregame superstitions or routines?
Before a game and before entering the pitch I take off a little grass and pray for my safety and teammates.
What is your favorite sports memory?
My favorite sports memory is is building with new teammates every year and getting wins, it’s the best feeling.
If you could get advice from any athlete, who would it be and why?
If I could get advice from any athlete, I would say Messi because he has had a lot of hardships and has overcame a lot to be where he is today. He has impacted so many people in a good way.
With what food could you win an eating contest?
Oh my gosh, this is easy. I love chicken and shrimp Alfredo. Doesn’t matter how many times I eat it, I can’t get tired of it.
If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go and why?
If I could travel anywhere in the world, it would be Bora Bora because the views there on camera are amazing. I can’t imagine in person.
What is your most played song recently?
My most played song recently is Work Hard, Play Hard by Wiz Khalifa and Digits by Young Thug.
What are your thoughts on your individual performance last week?
I played well overall. I need to work on my finishing a lot more. We could have won more games if I could have finished. I’m looking forward to the future and putting in the work and effort.