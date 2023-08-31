NewsTribune sports roundup for Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2023

BOYS GOLF
La Salle-Peru 177, Princeton 179: Michael Milota carded a 39 on Wednesday to claim medalist honors and lead the Cavaliers to a nonconference victory at Senica’s Oak Ridge Golf Course in La Salle.
Riley Cetwinski (45), Anthony Ambler (46) and Will McLaughlin (47) rounded out the scores for the Cavaliers.
Luke Smith and Jackson Mason each shot a 44 for the Tigers, while Tyson Phillips had a 45 and Jayden Fulkerson and Kaiden Coomer each had a 46.
Hall 176, Erie-Prophetstown 189: Landen Plym shot a 34 to lead the Red Devils to a Three Rivers Conference victory at Spring Creek Golf Course in Spring Valley.
Noah Plym (44), Jake Diaz (47) and Cody Orlandi (51) also scored for Hall.
Rock Falls 169, Mendota 181: Owen Aughenbaugh carded a 39 as the Trojans lost a nonconference match at Deer Valley Golf Club in Deer Grove.
Brody Hartt (45), Dane Doyle (46) and Evan McPheeters (51) rounded out the scores for Mendota.
Fieldcrest 173, Marquette 177: Nathan Buchanan shot a 39 to earn medalist honors and lead the Knights to a nonconference victory at Deer Park Golf Club in Oglesby.
BOYS SOCCER
Earlville 2, IMSA 0: Griffin Cook scored both of the team’s goals as the Red Raiders won their Little Ten Conference opener in Aurora.
Trenton Fruit had an assist for Earlville, while Adam Waite had the shutout in goal.
Sycamore 1, La Salle-Peru 0: The Cavaliers were shut out in an Interstate 8 Conference game in Sycamore.
Hinckley-Big Rock 2, DePue-Hall 0: The Little Giants were kept off the scoreboard in a Little Ten Conference game in Hinckley.
GIRLS TENNIS
Kewanee 4, St. Bede 1: The No. 1 doubles team of Ella Englehaupt and Georgina Guo won 6-2, 6-1 for the Bruins’ lone win in a loss in Kewanee.