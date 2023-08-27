NewsTribune sports roundup for Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023

The Mendota boys soccer team won three games Saturday to win the Oregon Tournament for the third year in a row.
The Trojans beat Oregon 7-0, routed Riverdale 8-0 and edged Richmond-Burton 2-1 in the championship.
Johan Cortez scored four goals and had an assist against Oregon, while Isaac Diaz had two goals and an assist and David Casas added a goal.
Against Riverdale, Cameron Kelly and Bryan Herrera scored two goals each, while Diaz, David Casas, Cesar Casas and Ramiro Palacios contributed one goal each.
In the championship, Diaz scored the game winner with seven minutes left. Kaleb Kleckner had a goal and an assist, while Mateo Goy made six saves for the Trojans (5-0-1).
At DePue: La Salle-Peru placed second in Earlville’s War on 34 Tournament.
The Cavaliers defeated Morris 1-0 in the semifinals. Antonio Martinez scored the goal on an assist from Gio Garcia. Jacob Gross made seven saves.
L-P lost 1-0 to Westminster Christian in the title game.
The host Red Raiders placed third as they lost 3-0 to Westminster Christian in the semifinals before defeating Morris 2-1 on penalty kicks in the third-place game.
Griffin Cook scored Earlville’s regulation goal on an assist from Easton Fruit.
DePue-Hall finished seventh, beating Pecatonica 3-0 in the consolation semifinals before losing 8-1 Kewanee in the consolation final.
Francisco Moreno scored two goals against Pecatonica, while Gabriel Cano scored on a penalty kick. Moreno scored the Little Giants’ lone goal against Kewanee on an assist from Osvaldo Moreales.
VOLLEYBALL
At Springfield: La Salle-Peru placed fourth at the Springfield Lutheran tournament over the weekend.
The Cavaliers went 3-0 in pool play with wins over Springfield Lutheran (25-8, 25-20), Triad (23-25, 25-15, 15-3) and Metro East (25-11, 25-14).
L-P lost to Staunton in the semifinals 25-20, 21-25, 15-8 and to Glenwood in the third-place match 25-18, 25-17.
Addison Urbanski had 59 assists, 49 points, 22 kills and 10 blocks, Kaylee Abens had 66 points and 10 aces and Ava Currie contributed 28 kills and 13 blocks.
Urbanski and Abens were named to the all-tournament team.
At Spring Valley: Allie Wiesenhofer put down 43 kills and had 51 digs to lead Fieldcrest to a 5-0 record and the championship at Hall’s Early Bird Tournament.
In pool play, the Knights beat St. Bede (25-17, 25-15), Stark County (25-6, 25-9) and Hall (25-12, 25-16).
Fieldcrest defeated Princeton 25-11, 25-15 in the semifinals.
In the championship, the Knights topped Sherrard 23-25, 25-23, 25-23. Wiesenhofer had 12 kills, while Bella Fortner had 14 assists and two aces.
Princeton placed third.
The Tigresses went 2-0-1 in pool play with wins over Roanoke-Benson (25-22, 25-20) and Galva (25-14, 25-14) and a tie against Sherrard (25-18, 18-25).
Princeton lost to Fieldcrest in the semifinals before bouncing back to beat St. Bede 21-25, 25-10, 25-11 in the third-place match.
Natasha Faber-Foz led Princeton with 79 assists, 25 digs, 23 points and nine aces, while Ellie Harp had 30 kills, 20 points, six aces and eight digs.
St. Bede finished fourth.
The Bruins were 1-1-1 in pool play, beating Stark County (25-15, 25-12), tying Hall (15-25, 25-22) and losing to Fieldcrest.
The host Red Devis placed fifth. Hall was 1-1-1 in pool play with a win over Stark County (25-11, 25-10), a tie with St. Bede and a loss to Fieldcrest. Hall beat Roanoke-Benson 25-21, 25-22 in the fifth-place match.
At Somonauk: Putnam County went 2-1 to place second at the Somonauk tournament.
The Panthers beat Somonauk (25-20, 25-23) and Leland (25-14, 25-11) and lost to Hinckley-Big Rock (25-20, 25-23).
Maggie Richetta had 28 digs, 20 kills, 12 points, eight aces and seven blocks for PC (4-2), while Megan Wasilewski had 56 assists, 24 digs, 11 points, three aces, two kills and a block.
GIRLS GOLF
At Princeton: Princeton placed third at its own Ryder Cup style tournament with a 191 at Wyaton Hills.
Rockridge won with a 169 and Dixon was second at 180. La Salle-Peru (209) placed seventh and Bureau Valley (242) was eighth.
The Tigresses’ duo of Addie Carr and Halli Petersen finished fourth with a 94, while the pair of Addie Hecht and Ava Morton rounded out the team score with a 97.
L-P’s pair of Allie Thome and Makenna Zimmer placed third with a 90. Rashida Martin and Kirstyn Balensiefen led the Storm with a 117.
At Bloomington: St. Bede carded a 450 at the Bloomington Central Catholic Invite.
Erin Dove led the Bruins with a 104. She was followed by Anna Cryocki (106), Breanna Martinez (119) and Bella Hagnbauch (121).
GIRLS TENNIS
At Sterling: St. Bede’s Bailey Engels placed third at No. 2 singles in the Newman tournament.
Also for the Bruins, Ella Englehaupt and Georgina Guo won the consolation bracket at No. 1 doubles.
At Sycamore: La Salle-Peru had a pair of winners at the Sycamore Doubles Tournament.
Kylee Halm and Cali Mickley won the No. 2 bracket, while Grace Pecchio and Eva Cervantes won the No. 4 bracket.
BOYS GOLF
At McNabb: Henry-Senachwine carded a 9-under at the Putnam County Scramble at Edgewood Park Golf Club.
Peoria Christian won with a 14-under.
MEN’S GOLF
At Freeport: The IVCC purple team placed fourth out of 19 teams at the Highland 36 at Park Hills Golf Course.
Drake Stoudt led the Eagles as he carded a 150 to tie for fifth. Jake DeLaney led the IVCC gray team as he tied for ninth with a 151.
MEN’S SOCCER
IVCC 2, Joliet 0: The Eagles earned a win at Rotary Park in La Salle. IVCC is 2-0.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Joliet 11, IVCC 1: The Eagles lost at Rotary Park in La Salle. IVCC is 0-2.