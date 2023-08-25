Volleyball: Serena tops Hall in three sets for first win of the season

Hall’s Ellie Brooks returns a serve as team mate Morgan Hoscheid looks on in the second game against Serena Thursday at Serena. (Tom Sistak For Shaw Media)

“Everyone is going to have their strong nights, but it’s the girls understanding that even when you’re not having a strong night you can still do the little things that can make a difference in the outcome. That was the case tonight.”

— Jennifer Shugrue, Serena volleyball coach