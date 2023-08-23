NewsTribune sports roundup for Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023

Megan Wasilewski had 17 assists and eight points to help the Putnam County volleyball team to a 25-14, 26-24 victory over Mendota in a nonconference match in Mendota.
Maggie Richetta had nine kills, six points, one ace, five digs and two blocks for the Panthers (1-1), while Ava Hatton contributed seven digs, five kills and an ace.
Earlville def. South Beloit 25-10, 25-7: Nevaeh Sansone had 17 points, 10 aces and eight kills to lead the Red Raiders to a nonconference victory in Earlville.
Brooklyn Guelde had 12 assists, Emily Harness had 10 points and three aces and Hannah Pfaff added three kills for Earlville (2-0).
El Paso-Gridley def. St. Bede 28-26, 25-15: The Bruins opened the season with a nonconference loss at IVCC in Oglesby.
Wethersfield def. Bureau Valley 25-18, 25-10: Lesleigh Maynard had seven digs as the Storm lost a nonconference match in Manlius in coach Saige Barnett’s debut leading her alma mater.
BOYS GOLF
At Bristol: La Salle-Peru competed in the 19-team Oswego Scramble at Blackberry Oaks Golf Course.
The Cavalier fivesome carded a 65. Wheaton Warrenville South won with a 53.
MONDAY RESULT
BOYS SOCCER
DePue-Hall 8, Orion-Sherrard 1: Francisco Moreno scored four goals and had two assists to help the Little Giants to a season-opening win.
Gabriel Cano had three goals and an assist, Nathen Harrison scored a goal and Osvaldo Morales added four assists.