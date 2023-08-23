August 22, 2023
NewsTribune sports roundup for Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023

Putnam County volleyball earns first win with victory at Mendota

By Kevin Chlum
Megan Wasilewski had 17 assists and eight points to help the Putnam County volleyball team to a 25-14, 26-24 victory over Mendota in a nonconference match in Mendota.

Maggie Richetta had nine kills, six points, one ace, five digs and two blocks for the Panthers (1-1), while Ava Hatton contributed seven digs, five kills and an ace.

Earlville def. South Beloit 25-10, 25-7: Nevaeh Sansone had 17 points, 10 aces and eight kills to lead the Red Raiders to a nonconference victory in Earlville.

Brooklyn Guelde had 12 assists, Emily Harness had 10 points and three aces and Hannah Pfaff added three kills for Earlville (2-0).

El Paso-Gridley def. St. Bede 28-26, 25-15: The Bruins opened the season with a nonconference loss at IVCC in Oglesby.

Wethersfield def. Bureau Valley 25-18, 25-10: Lesleigh Maynard had seven digs as the Storm lost a nonconference match in Manlius in coach Saige Barnett’s debut leading her alma mater.

BOYS GOLF

At Bristol: La Salle-Peru competed in the 19-team Oswego Scramble at Blackberry Oaks Golf Course.

The Cavalier fivesome carded a 65. Wheaton Warrenville South won with a 53.

MONDAY RESULT

BOYS SOCCER

DePue-Hall 8, Orion-Sherrard 1: Francisco Moreno scored four goals and had two assists to help the Little Giants to a season-opening win.

Gabriel Cano had three goals and an assist, Nathen Harrison scored a goal and Osvaldo Morales added four assists.