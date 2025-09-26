St. Bede volleyball earns Tri-County win: Thursday’s NewsTribune roundup

VOLLEYBALL

St. Bede def. Lowpoint-Washburn 22-25, 25-22, 25-13: Lila Koehler had 17 digs and 10 assists to lead the Bruins to a Tri-County Conference victory in Peru.

Lily Bosnich had 12 digs, eight assists and three aces for St. Bede, while Hanna Waszkowiak added seven kills, two blocks and an ace.

Henry-Senachwine def. Dwight 28-26, 26-24: Brynna Anderson had 21 digs, seven assists, four kills and an ace to help the Mallards to a Tri-County Conference victory in Dwight.

Brooklynn Thompson had 17 digs, seven points and six kills for Henry (20-0, 5-0 TCC), while Harper Schrock contributed nine kills, five digs, five points, two aces and a block.

Putnam County def. Woodland 25-13, 25-11: Ayla Berlin had 10 assists, seven digs and eight points as the Panthers earned a Tri-County Conference victory in rural Streator.

Myah Richardson had 10 points, six aces, nine kills, six assists and five digs for PC (9-7, 2-3), while Sarah Wiesbrock added 15 digs and six points.

Earlville def. Sandwich 25-21, 25-19: Bailey Miller had nine kills, nine points and an ace as the Red Raiders earned a nonconference victory in Sandwich.

Jacey Helgensen had nine points and two aces, while Liz Vazquez added nine digs.

Heyworth def. Fieldcrest 26-24, 26-24: The Knights lost a Heart of Illinois Conference match in Heyworth.

BOYS SOCCER

Mendota 3, Sterling 0: Cesar Casas, Isaac Diaz and Ramiro Palacios each scored a goal to lead the Trojans to a nonconference victory in Mendota.

Sandwich 3, Earlville 1: The Red Raiders lost a nonconference game in Sandwich.

BOYS GOLF

At Sheffield: Bureau Valley senior Wyatt Novotny shot a 2-under-par 68 to win the Lincoln Trail Conference Tournament at Hidden Lakes Golf Club.

Novotny, who recorded four birdies, took the title by four strokes.

The Storm tallied a 314 to finish behind Cambridge (309).

Logan Philhower carded a 77 to place eighth for BV, while Chase Stier had an 81 and Atticus Middleton an 88.

At Toluca: Fieldcrest’s Carter Senko shot a 38 to earn medalist honors and lead the Knights to a victory in a triangular at Tall Oaks Country Club.

The Knights carded a 170 to top Roanoke-Benson (180) and Deer Creek-Macinaw (182).

Eli Gerdes had a 39 for Fieldcrest, while Cohen Reichman had a 46 and Ryan Ehrnthaller a 47.

Ottawa 150, Mendota 163: Brody Hartt shot a 39 as the Trojans lost a nonconference dual at Mendota Golf Club.

Jonas Fitzgerald (40), Alex Holland (41) and Tayven Orozco (43) rounded out the scores for Mendota.

At Lena: Westin Wittenauer carded an 87 as the Amboy co-op placed 10th at the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference Tournament at Wolf Hollow Golf Course.

Gavin Eisenberg (89), Chase Montavon (92) and Gage Mumm (97) rounded out the scores for the Clippers (361).

GIRLS GOLF

St. Bede 188, Ottawa 190: Anna Cyrocki shot a 41 to claim medalist honors as the Bruins edged the Pirates in a nonconference dual at Deer Park Country Club in Oglesby.

Gaby Martinez carded a 46 for St. Bede, while Aliyanna Arteaga had a 49. Quinn Entrican added a 52.

MEN’S SOCCER

Moraine Valley 2, IVCC 1: The Eagles came up short in a nonconference game in Palos Hills.

MEN’S AND WOMEN’S CROSS COUNTRY

At Normal: Addyson Miller placed 27th to lead IVCC at the Heartland Invitational.

Miller ran the 6-kilometer course in 22:54.7 for the Eagles, who placed sixth as a team.

Meghann Ostler (33rd, 23:27.6), Tatiana Serna (41st, 25:15.4), Kailey Goetsch (46th, 26:44), Sophia Woods (49th, 28:27.2) and Claire Durdan (52nd, 31:02.4) also ran for IVCC.

In the men’s 8K, IVCC’s Oliver Ruvalcaba (41:28.7), Ayden Barajas (41:59.2) and Vance Redlich (45:55.7) placed 56th-58th.