September 01, 2023
La Salle County Covid-19 risk remains low

49 new cases confirmed by La Salle County Health Department

By Maribeth M. Wilson
La Salle County Health Department

La Salle County Health Department (Derek Barichello - dbarichello@shawmedia.com)

La Salle County remains at low risk for COVID-19, according to the La Salle County Health Department, in accordance with the standards set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

La Salle County’s community level is based on these combined indicators. In the past seven days through Thursday, the rate of new hospital admissions of confirmed COVID-19 was 1.6 per 100,000 residents, and 0.6% of staffed inpatient beds were in use by patients with confirmed COVID-19, according to the CDC website.

From Aug. 25 to Aug. 31, there were 49 new COVID-19 cases confirmed by the La Salle County Health Department.