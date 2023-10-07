Art Night at the Prairie Arts Council set Oct. 19 in Princeton

Art Night at the Prairie Arts Council will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 19 at 24 Park Ave. E. in Princeton. The group hopes to hold future events on the third Thursday of the month moving forward.

This event will feature performances in the theater and an opportunity to view artwork in the gallery.

Performers will include Rach Rucker signing and on the guitar and piano and Eric and Courtney Engle with poetry and live painting in the theater from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The artwork of Mary LaFrenz will be featured in the gallery which will be open from 6 to 6:30 and 7:30 to 8 p.m.

This family-friendly event is for all ages and admission is $5 at the door for those ages 13 and up. Children 12 and under are free.

This program is partially supported by grants from the Illinois Arts Council Agency from federal funding through the National Endowment for the Arts and the Princeton Closet.