Playing soccer is part of the family for Princeton’s Yocelyn Robledo: 2026 BCR Girls Soccer Player of the Year

Princeton's Yocelynn Robledo is the BCR 2026 Girls Soccer Player of the Year. She anchored the Tigresses’ defense that had 10 shutouts this season. (Scott Anderson)

When you grow up in the Robledo family, you’re going to play soccer.

Jose Robledo passed on his love for the game to his kids, Juan, Viviana and now Yocelyn.

Yocelyn, who was a junior sweeper for Princeton this spring, said the sport of soccer is a way to bring all the family together.

“My dad played when he was younger and it’s a connection we have. He showed us how to play when we were growing up. And he’s just been teaching us what we know.”

Yocelyn started kicking soccer balls around when she was 4 or 5 and said soccer is the only sport she’s ever played.

And she plays it well.

Princeton coach David Gray said it’s hard to quantify Robledo’s contributions to the success of Princeton’s 2026 soccer season. Robledo, he said, anchored the Tigresses’ defense that had 10 shutouts this season and was often their last chance at stopping an attack.

For all of her accomplishments, Robledo is the 2026 BCR Girls Soccer Player of the Year.

Robledo said she’s learned different things from watching her brother, a 2018 PHS graduate, and sister (2022) play for PHS.

“From my brother, I’ve learned determination and how if I’m not doing too good to not put my head down. Keep my head up and to fight on the field,” she said. “From my sister, I’ve learned her toughness and how to push people around.”

The Tigresses started the season on a 9-game win streak, finishing 17-7 while playing for a regional championship. Robledo said it was nice to reach the finals, but she was hoping for more.

“It was a good season. My favorite so far,” Robledo said.

Princeton's Yocelyn Robledo poses for a photo on Thursday, June 18, 2026 at Bryant Field in Princeton. Yocelyn is the BCR 2026 girls soccer player of the year. (Scott Anderson)

In a team with many contributors, with four different players with eight goals or more, Gray said Robledo stood out for her defense.

“She just showed up consistently as a defender. Great tackling, without committing fouls,” he said.

Robledo, a 5-foot dynamo, explains her role as sweeper.

“So I was the sweeper, so that technically I would stay back a little farther than rest of the defensive lines. If a player would past them I would have their back,” she said.

“It takes you’re hardest. even when you’re tired, you have to give that extra push to defend. And sometimes, it means even your body.”

Robledo looks to take her game up a notch next season.

“My goal for next year is to be more confident in my soccer skills. I almost reached that confidence this year, but it wasn’t quite there,” she said.