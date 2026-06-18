IVCC names 2026 Frederick W. Matthiessen Award recipient

Illinois Valley Community College recently awarded the 2026 Frederick W. Matthiessen Award to Danica Scoma of Utica at its 60th annual commencement ceremony Saturday, May 16.

The nominees were graduating students selected by faculty for academic scholarship, college community service, and a record of civic achievement or community volunteer service. The award was named after local industrialist and philanthropist F.W. Matthiessen.

“The Matthiessen Award is our most prestigious honor with an emphasis on both scholarship and commitment to service, both at IVCC and in the community,” Illinois Valley Community College president Tracy Morris said in a news release. “There are years that we do not have a recipient but this year, it was an easy choice. Danica has truly been one of our most involved students and has had a tremendous impact on the College through her leadership as one of the first peer mentors. Her impact will remain here and continue to grow even after she moves on to her next adventures.”

Scoma was named a 2026 Phi Theta Kappa New Century Transfer Pathway Scholar and recognized as a top 20 U.S. community college student on the PTK All-USA Academic Team. She was selected as an IVCC Foundation 21st Century Scholar Excellence award winner and received NJCAA Academic All-American recognition.

Scoma was a Transformative Growth counseling program peer mentor, served as the board of trustees student trustee and was elected to the Student Government Association. She also held leadership roles in Art Club, IV Leader student newspaper, International Club, and Hispanic Leadership Team. Scoma served as a volunteer art teacher and studied in Spain as part of the college’s Study Abroad program.

She plans on studying at Graceland University in the fall.