Marshall-Putnam Fair hosts free Senior Day with live bluegrass music

The Marshall-Putnam Fair will host a free Senior Day on Thursday, July 16, from 9 to 11 a.m. in the Hunt Building, featuring live music, refreshments, and door prizes for visitors 65 and older. (Photo provided)

The Marshall-Putnam Fair will host a free Senior Day on Thursday, July 16, from 9 to 11 a.m. in the Hunt Building, featuring live music, refreshments, and door prizes for visitors 65 and older.

Doors open at 8 a.m., when local officials and Rotary Club members from both counties will greet attendees. Retired judges Mike McCuskey and Scott Shore will emcee the event.

The Henry Torpedo Boys, a bluegrass band, will perform a mix of bluegrass, newgrass, and country music. The group includes Terry Feldott on banjo and guitar, Rich Selquist on dobro, Dave “Barney” Erickson on mandolin, fiddle and guitar, Tom Bogner on bass, and Todd Witek on guitar.

“We’re looking forward to performing for our seniors and hoping for another record turnout,” said Bogner, a Henry native.

Fair Royalty will also make a guest appearance. The event is part of this year’s fair theme, “A Stars & Stripes Affair,” celebrating the country’s 250th birthday.