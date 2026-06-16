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Illinois Valley

Marshall-Putnam Fair hosts free Senior Day with live bluegrass music

The Henry Torpedo Boys will return to perform at the Marshall-Putnam Fair Senior Day event on Thursday, July 17, from 9 to 11 am. Pictured are Rich Selquist, seated at front, and (back, from, left to right) Barney Erickson, Tom Bogner, Todd Witek and Terry Feldott. Admission is free for all ages. Those who are 65 or older will also have a chance to win many donated door prizes as well.

The Marshall-Putnam Fair will host a free Senior Day on Thursday, July 16, from 9 to 11 a.m. in the Hunt Building, featuring live music, refreshments, and door prizes for visitors 65 and older. (Photo provided)

By Shaw Local News Network

The Marshall-Putnam Fair will host a free Senior Day on Thursday, July 16, from 9 to 11 a.m. in the Hunt Building, featuring live music, refreshments, and door prizes for visitors 65 and older.

Doors open at 8 a.m., when local officials and Rotary Club members from both counties will greet attendees. Retired judges Mike McCuskey and Scott Shore will emcee the event.

The Henry Torpedo Boys, a bluegrass band, will perform a mix of bluegrass, newgrass, and country music. The group includes Terry Feldott on banjo and guitar, Rich Selquist on dobro, Dave “Barney” Erickson on mandolin, fiddle and guitar, Tom Bogner on bass, and Todd Witek on guitar.

“We’re looking forward to performing for our seniors and hoping for another record turnout,” said Bogner, a Henry native.

Fair Royalty will also make a guest appearance. The event is part of this year’s fair theme, “A Stars & Stripes Affair,” celebrating the country’s 250th birthday.

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Shaw Local News Network

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