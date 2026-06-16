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FCA Basketball Power Camp returning to BV on July 13-15: BCR Sports Shorts

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BCR Scoreboard header

By Kevin Hieronymus

The FCA Basketball Power Camp for boys and girls entering grades 4-8 will be held once again at Bureau Valley High School from 9 a.m. to noon on July 13-15.

The camp features basketball and the Bible.

The campers will be coached by several well-known area coaches - Thom Sigel, who coached state champion teams at Rock Island and Rock Falls, and Craig Johnson, and Brent Jamison of Bureau Valley - as well as area FCA student leaders, for skills and play competition. FCA said campers will learn more about the God who created them.

Campers will receive a camp t-shirt and youth Bible as well as a light snack.

To register, go to 3riversfca.org/basketball-power-camp. Cost is $50 per camper with registration open through Wednesday, June 24.

For more information call, 309-762-8871.

Walnut 3 on 3 Basketball set for July 4

The Walnut Chamber of Commerce 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament for incoming 5th through 8th graders will be held Saturday, July 4 starting at 8 a.m. at the BV Walnut Elementary outdoor courts.

All teams are guaranteed at least three games. Cost is $80 to register a team. For more information, visit the Chamber of Commerce Facebook page or call tournament director Brent Jamison at 815-866-9352.

Walnut 5K Run/Walk for ALS

This year’s Walnut 5K Run/Walk for ALS is scheduled for 8 a.m. Saturday, July 4, at Bureau Valley North School.

All proceeds for the event will go toward research for ALS/Lou Gehrig’s Disease.

There will be cash prizes of $100 to the top overall male and female winners and $50 to the second overall male and female runners.

To register, go to https://runsignup.com/Race/IL/Walnut/walnut5kforals. Cost is $20 by Friday, June 26 and $25 after up to race day. The t-shirt deadline is June 26.

Non runners may make donations at the same link.

BCR
Kevin Hieronymus

Kevin Hieronymus

Kevin has been sports editor of the BCR since 1986, covering Bureau County and IL Valley Sports. Was previously sports editor of the St. Louis Daily News and a regular contributor for the St. Louis Cardinals Magazine. He is a member of the IBCA and Illinois Valley Hall of Fames. He is one of 4 sportswriters from his tiny hometown Atlanta, IL