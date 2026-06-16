FCA Basketball Power Camp returning to BV on July 13-15: BCR Sports Shorts

The FCA Basketball Power Camp for boys and girls entering grades 4-8 will be held once again at Bureau Valley High School from 9 a.m. to noon on July 13-15.

The camp features basketball and the Bible.

The campers will be coached by several well-known area coaches - Thom Sigel, who coached state champion teams at Rock Island and Rock Falls, and Craig Johnson, and Brent Jamison of Bureau Valley - as well as area FCA student leaders, for skills and play competition. FCA said campers will learn more about the God who created them.

Campers will receive a camp t-shirt and youth Bible as well as a light snack.

To register, go to 3riversfca.org/basketball-power-camp. Cost is $50 per camper with registration open through Wednesday, June 24.

For more information call, 309-762-8871.

Walnut 3 on 3 Basketball set for July 4

The Walnut Chamber of Commerce 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament for incoming 5th through 8th graders will be held Saturday, July 4 starting at 8 a.m. at the BV Walnut Elementary outdoor courts.

All teams are guaranteed at least three games. Cost is $80 to register a team. For more information, visit the Chamber of Commerce Facebook page or call tournament director Brent Jamison at 815-866-9352.

Walnut 5K Run/Walk for ALS

This year’s Walnut 5K Run/Walk for ALS is scheduled for 8 a.m. Saturday, July 4, at Bureau Valley North School.

All proceeds for the event will go toward research for ALS/Lou Gehrig’s Disease.

There will be cash prizes of $100 to the top overall male and female winners and $50 to the second overall male and female runners.

To register, go to https://runsignup.com/Race/IL/Walnut/walnut5kforals. Cost is $20 by Friday, June 26 and $25 after up to race day. The t-shirt deadline is June 26.

Non runners may make donations at the same link.