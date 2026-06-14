Streator issues open burn ban in tornado-impacted areas

Multiple electric trucks restore power lines along East 3300 Road from the tornado damage on Thursday, June 11, 2026 in Streator. (Scott Anderson)

The Streator Fire Department announced an open burn ban in the areas impacted by the tornado due to the increased risk of fire associated with damaged utilities and debris.

According to a news release, residents should not burn storm debris, brush, or other materials. Any gas leaks, downed power lines or other hazards should be reported immediately.

Residents in areas outside of the impacted can burn dry yard waste only on Tuesday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to sunset.

“The cooperation of our residents has been instrumental in the community’s recovery, and we appreciate everyone’s continued support as we work together to move forward,” Fire Chief Bryan Park wrote in a statement.

For more information about the ban, see details about the city’s open burning ordinance on Streator FD’s website.