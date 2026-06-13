Streator Elementary offering local assistance following tornado

District 44 has partnered with the La Salle County EMA to explore possibly using Northlawn Junior High as a community resource hub where organizations can set up tables and provide resources as early as next week. (Tom Sistak)

Following the tornado that touched down in south Streator on Thursday, Streator Elementary School District 44 announced it has a plan in place to help those recovering.

The tornado damaged 11 homes and left four people with non life-threatening injuries, according to city officials on Friday morning.

District 44 Superintendent Jeffrey Alstadt said the district has “mobilized several immediate and mid-term support initiatives to help the community navigate the aftermath of the storm.”

According to a news release, the district is currently collecting boxes and providing temporary storage space to help safeguard belongings until those affected can get back on their feet.

Also, D-44 partnered with the La Salle County Emergency Management Agency to explore possibly using Northlawn Junior High as a community resource hub where organizations can set up tables and provide resources as early as next week.

With that, the district is also working with local organizations to get together a donation drive in the near future.

Notably, Alstadt also confirmed that all school facilities suffered no physical damage during the storm.

“Our immediate priority is ensuring the safety and well-being of our students, staff, and families,” Alstadt wrote in a statement. “While we are thankful our school buildings are safe, our hearts are with those in our community who are facing the difficult task of recovering and rebuilding. Our district is fully committed to standing alongside our neighbors during this time.”

Updates regarding volunteer opportunities and resource distribution schedules at Northlawn Junior High will be shared once details from the EMA are finalized.