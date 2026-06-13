North Central Behavioral Health brings mobile crisis van to Streator after tornado

A home is leveled by a tornado across from Vactor Manufacturing near Aqueduct Road on Thursday, June 11, 2026 in Streator. (Scott Anderson)

North Central Behavioral Health Systems announced a Mobile Crisis Response van will be in Streator through 7 p.m. Saturday to help those impacted by the tornado.

The van is stationed at the Elks Lodge, 202 N. Park St., and will also be setting up at City Park while officials waits on clearance to enter the areas most directly affected by the storm.

“Our goal is to provide emotional support, crisis intervention, resource connection and behavioral health assistance to community members affected by this disaster,” officials said in a release. “We will work closely with local officials, emergency responders and community organizations to identify needs and provide support where it is most needed.”

Available services may include crisis intervention and emotional support, resource referrals, information about community resources, support for individuals, families and first responders affected by the storm, and assistance connecting residents with ongoing behavioral health services.

North Central Behavioral Health Systems said it plans to maintain a presence in Streator as recovery efforts continue.