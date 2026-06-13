Meet the 2026 All-BCR Baseball Team

Hall Braden Curran is one of 10 players chosen to the 2026 All-BCR Baseball First Team (Photo provided by Mike Vaughn)

FIRST TEAM

Maks Baker (St. Bede)

Sophomore - First Base

The sophomore first baseman won the BCR Triple Crown, leading the area with a .433 average, 45 RBIs and four home runs. He was named second-team Tri-County All-Conference.

Maks Baker (Scott Anderson)

Luke Bryant (Hall)

Junior - Pitcher/Infield

The junior right-hander was an unanimous Three Rivers East All-Conference selection, posting a 6-3 record with an 2.01 ERA and 56 strikeouts. The Red Devils’ leadoff man batted .333 with an area-best 39 runs and 13 doubles and a team-high 32 RBIs while stealing 27 bases.

Luke Bryant (Mike Vaughn)

Gus Burr (St. Bede)

Senior - Second Base

The senior second baseman put up solid numbers, despite being set back by a hamstring injury, batting .431 with 18 RBIs, six doubles, two homers and two triples. He earned Tri-County Conference Honorable Mention.

Gus Burr (Scott Anderson)

Braden Curran (Hall)

Senior - Pitcher/Infield

Curran was an unanimous Three Rivers East All-Conference selection at infield. He led the Red Devils with a .351 average along with 31 runs, 26 RBIs, five doubles, 21 steals and a home run. He went 5-4 on the mound with a 1.86 ERA and 52 strikeouts. He will play for Augustana College next year.

Braden Curran (Scott Anderson)

Geno Dinges (St. Bede)

Junior - Pitcher/Outfield

The junior leadoff hitter batted .364 for the Bruins with 33 runs, 28 RBIs, seven doubles and five steals. He also spun a 6-1 record with a 3.20 ERA on the mound. Dinges was named first-team Tri-County All-Conference.

Geno Dinges (Scott Anderson)

Gino Ferrari (St. Bede)

Senior - Pitcher/Outfield

Ferrari was driven on the mound, posting a team-best six wins (6-4), 2.14 ERA and 59 strikeouts, and at the plate, batting .298 with 25 runs, 19 RBIs and 11 steals. He was named first-team Tri-County All-Conference.

Gino Ferrari (Scott Anderson)

Ryan Jagers (Princeton)

Senior - Pitcher/Infield

The Tigers senior ace sported a 3.48 ERA, averaging a strikeout an inning with 48 strikeouts on the mound. He was an unanimous Three Rivers East All-Conference selection as a pitcher.

Ryan Jagers (Mike Vaughn)

Logan Philhower (Bureau Valley)

Senior - Pitcher/Third Base

The Storm ace lowered his school ERA record to 0.84 with 89 strikeouts, both area highs along with a 4-2 record. He also led the Storm at the plate with a .361 average, 33 runs, seven doubles and one homer while driving in 19. He was named first-team Lincoln Trail East All-Conference.

Logan Philhower (Scott Anderson)

Jaxson Pinter (Hall)

Junior - Center Field

The junior center fielder put up solid numbers out of the No. 3 hole in the Red Devils lineup, batting .286 with 28 RBIs, 12 doubles, two triples, 10 steals and one homer. He was an unanimous Three Rivers East All-Conference selection.

Jaxson Pinter (Scott Anderson)

Braden Shaw (Princeton)

Junior - Center Field/Pitcher

The Tigers leadoff man led PHS with a .341 average, 25 runs, 19 steals and two home runs. He went 3 for 5 in the Tigers’ regional loss to Kewanee. He was named first-team Three Rivers East All-Conference.

Braden Shaw (Alex T. Paschal)

SECOND TEAM

Greyson Bickett (Hall)

Senior - Catcher

The Red Devils catcher was steady behind the plate, throwing out 34% of runners on steal attempts. He batted .304 and was a terror on the base paths, stealing an area-high 42 bases. Bickett also developed into Hall’s closer with three saves. He was named second-team Three Rivers East All-Conference.

Noah Plym (Hall)

Junior - Pitcher/Infield

A second-team Three Rivers East All-Conference infielder, Plym batted .294 with 24 RBIs and 23 runs. He also recorded a 5-2 record and 3.08 on the mound with 28 strikeouts.

Ranbir Saini (St. Bede)

Junior - Pitcher/Outfield

The southpaw slinger went 5-2 with a 2.92 ERA on the mound. He batted .348 with 22 RBIs, 12 doubles and 32 runs. He was named second-team Tri-County All-Conference.

Drake Taylor (Bureau Valley)

Junior - Short Stop

Led the Storm with 23 RBIs while batting .347 with 23 runs, two doubles and a triple. Taylor also contributed on the mound with 28 strikeouts. He was named first-team Lincoln Trail East All-Conference.

Blake Foster (Bureau Valley)

Junior - Short Stop/Pitcher

Foster was a two-way contributor for the Storm. At the plate, he batted .298 with 19 RBIs, 19 runs, 11 steals and two doubles. On the mound, he went 4-3 with a 3.56 ERA and 57 strikeouts.

HONORABLE MENTION

Cayden Benavidez (Princeton, sr., 1B/P)

Brady Bosi (Hall, jr., P)

Stihl Brokaw (Princeton, sr., C/IF)

Drew Carboni (St. Bede, sr., OF/DH)

Geno Ferrari (Hall, jr., IF)

Dylan Howlett (BV, jr. P)

Aiden Litherland (BV, jr, 2B)

Noah Morton (Princeton, jr., IF/P)

Carson Riva (St. Bede, sr., C)