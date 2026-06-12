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Illinois Valley

Streator promotes two firefighters after Park named chief

Ed Levy, Ian Rogers promoted as department leadership is finalized

Streator Fire Department

Streator Fire Department (Tom Sistak)

By Bill Freskos

After promoting Bryan Park to be the next fire chief, the Streator Fire Department still had some leadership positions to fill. This week, the department officially announced internal promotions to round things out.

Lt. Ed Levy has been promoted to captain. Levy began his career with SFD in 2016 and has demonstrated leadership in training, public information and community outreach programs, the department said.

Firefighter Ian Rogers has been promoted to lieutenant. Rogers also began his career with SFD in 2016 and has showed leadership while serving as a project manager and equipment purchaser in addition to being a firefighter.

Capt. Bryan Park, who was officially promoted to fire chief this week, said the promotions reflect the dedication from both men to Streator.

“These promotions represent the hard work, dedication and professionalism that Ed and Ian have demonstrated throughout their careers,” Park wrote in a statement. “Their commitment to excellence has helped make the Streator Fire Department a stronger organization, and I am confident they will continue to serve our community with distinction in their new roles.”

Streator City Clerk Patti Henderson pins Capt. Ed Levy during a ceremony recognizing his promotion within the Streator Fire Department. Levy was among several members recently elevated as the department finalized leadership changes.

Streator City Clerk Patti Henderson swears in Capt. Ed Levy during a ceremony recognizing his promotion within the Streator Fire Department. Levy was among several members recently elevated as the department finalized leadership changes. (Photo Provided By Streator Fire Department)

Streator City Clerk Patti Henderson swears in Lt. Ian Rogers during a promotion ceremony for the Streator Fire Department. Rogers was promoted as part of recent leadership changes within the department.

Streator City Clerk Patti Henderson swears in Lt. Ian Rogers during a promotion ceremony for the Streator Fire Department. Rogers was promoted as part of recent leadership changes within the department. (Photo Provided By Streator Fire Department)

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Bill Freskos

Bill Freskos is a multimedia journalist based in the Illinois Valley. He covers hard news, local government, sports, business enterprise, and politics while contributing to Shaw Local Radio stations for Shaw Media across La Salle, Bureau, and Putnam counties.