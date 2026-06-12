Putnam County gets some early preparation for state

The Putnam County baseball team worked out at the Yard Goats indoor facility on Thursday in Champaign, thanks to former PC coach David Garcia, who formerly coached at Parkland College and now is at Southwestern Illinois. (Photo provided by PCHS)

The Putnam County baseball team made one stop on the way to Champaign for the state tournament and another in town once it got there to prepare for Friday’s Class 1A state semifinal game.

The Panthers made a pit stop at the Corn Crib in Normal, the home of the CornBelters of the Prospect League, to practice on the turf. It helped to get the Panthers used to playing on the turf field like they’ll see at Illinois Field.

When they got to Champaign, the Panthers got in more work at the Yard Goats indoor facility, aka the “Yard,” thanks to former PC coach David Garcia, who formerly coached at Parkland College and now is at Southwestern Illinois College. It is a 38,000 square foot training center.

“Today was a great experience at the Corn Crib. We got down there at 1 and did defensive work and it was just a great experience with the whole team. We fielded well and gave great effort,” PC senior captain Traxton Mattingly said.

“We got down to the hitting place and it was very surprising when we walked in to two big areas to throw and play catch and then there were three cages. We had the hack attack going and it was a great experience. We hit well and we’re ready to compete this weekend.”

Mattingly said it’s already proven to be an experience he will never forget.

“I want thank coach (Chris) Newsome for this opportunity. It’s been one of the best experiences,” he said. “It hasn’t clicked in that like we’re going to state and everything, but the state sendoff and all of this is starting to be the best experience of my life. I’m happy me and Johnathon (Stunkel) get to end our high school careers at the biggest event in Illinois for baseball.”

Mattingly said the team really appreciated the community sendoff.

“This community has been with us since the start and it’s just great that we have such a good community that always wants to be a part of stuff that we do. I could not ask for a better community,” he said. “They’ve always been supportive and they show up for their teams very well, so the sendoff was one of the best things that has happened.”

The Panthers (25-11) will face North Clay (35-4) at 1 p.m. Friday. With a win, they’ll advance to Saturday’s championship game at 1 p.m. against the winner of Friday’s first semifinal between Tremont (36-2) and Jacksonville Routt Catholic (24-12).