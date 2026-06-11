Kalmmd Petals & Presents opens in downtown Mendota

Becky Phalen Pelka along with some of her family members as they open Kalmmd Petals & Presents for the first day of business on Tuesday, June 2, 2026, at their location at 810 Washington St. in Mendota. (Mathias Woerner)

Shopping for gifts in Mendota just got a lot easier following last week’s opening of Kalmmd Petals & Presents in Mendota.

Becky Phalen Pelka opened her new business with a ribbon-cutting and grand opening ceremony on Tuesday, June 2, at her new location at 810 Washington St.

“I just want you to be able to stop in and buy a gift for a variety of people,” Pelka said. “Like, ‘Oh, shoot, it’s so-and-so’s birthday this weekend. I forgot.’ Well, we’ll have something.”

Residents can find gifts for a variety of people, indeed. Pelka’s new shop covers many bases when it comes to finding meaningful gifts for people in your life.

With flower shipments coming in later this week, Kalmmd is a one-stop shop for serious, humorous, creative and thoughtful presents.

In addition to the incoming floral arrangements, shoppers can find outdoor home presents like gardening and patio decorations, faux flowers, mats and more.

There are plenty of indoor offerings as well, with candles, coasters, decor, oils, along with plenty of off-the-wall gifts that would stand out amongst other presents.

The variety doesn’t stop there.

Kalmmd offers clothing, jewelry and accessories for kids and adults alike. From a baby’s first outfit and a squishy toy, to a novelty t-shirt and a clever card, Pelka worked to cover all bases for gift givers.

The lifelong Mendota resident said that the idea for her unique new venture came from her hobbies and desire to share her visions with the community.

“It started with a hobby,” she said. “Decorating my own house with gardening and flowers made it my favorite place to be.”

The storefront of Kalmmd Petals & Presents. Located at 810 Washington St. in downtown Mendota, this site was the second location under consideration for the new business. (Mathias Woerner)

Pelka started to look into making Kalmmd a reality at the beginning of the calendar year, and after moving off of one location, ended up putting down roots at 810 Washington St.

“We’ve had lots of help and support in getting this going,” she said.

She credited the Mendota Area Chamber of Commerce, as well as Mendota Project Director Annie Short, with helping make Tuesday’s ribbon-cutting a reality.

“We are thrilled to have another fun reason to stop by downtown Mendota,” Mendota Area Chamber of Commerce CEO Madeline Piller said. “Kalmmd is a store with local flair, run by a local with flair. I’m sure you’ll find something you didn’t know you were looking for.”

The community’s support and involvement in Kalmmd doesn’t end with the opening of its doors. Many products featured in the shop are sourced locally from small business owners.

Many of the faux flowers, embroidery, candles and oils sold are benefiting not only the Kalmmd community, but a host of other producers in the area looking to make your next present a winner.

From her family to the next gathering of yours, Becky Phalen Pelka has you covered at Kalmmd.