Riverdale back on top for 2025-26 BCR Three Rivers All-Sports Title

The Riverdale Rams are back on top.

Riverdale High School used first-place finishes in boys track and softball this spring to clinch its second BCR’s Three Rivers All-Sports Championship in three years.

Along with first-place finish in girls basketball, boys golf and girls volleyball in the Three Rivers West, the Rams checked in with 85.5 points to unseat defending champion Sherrard (77).

Riverdale also won the crown in 2022-23 and is the only school other than Sherrard to claim the All-Sports championship since it was brought back after COVID in 2021-22.

Princeton, which did not win a conference championship this school year, but had four second-place finishes, finished third with 72 points.

Rounding out the top five schools are Erie-Prophetstown (65) and Newman (62.5).

Each school is awarded points for its sports finishes based on the number of teams in that sport. Most sports are split by divisions, rewarding a first-place finish with six points, a second-place finish with five points, etc.

There are 14 athletic sports recognized in the conference. Non-sports activities are not included.

This is the ninth year of the BCR Three Rivers All-Sports Race, recognizing the overall champions in athletics.

Rockridge won the first championship in 2015-16, followed by a two-year run by Newman (2016-17, 2017-18) and Orion in 2018-19.

Sherrard heads the honor roll with three titles in 2021-22, 2022-23 and 2024-25.

There were no Three Rivers All-Sports titles awarded in 2019-20 and 2020-21 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Final 2025-26 All-Sports Standings:

Schools VB FB GG BG GCC BCC BS GB BB WR BA SB BT GT Total 1) Riverdale 6 3 3 11 4 6 1 6 4.5 8.5 4.5 6 12 10 85.5 2) Sherrard 4 2 6 1 6 8 5 5 6 6 2 4 10 12 77 3) Princeton 5 5 5 6 5 2 2.5 4 2 8.5 4 5 11 7 72 4) E-P 6 4 9 5 2 7 X 3 4 6 2 4 8 5 65 5) Newman 4 5 2 7 X X X 6 6 11.5 6 3 4 8 62.5 6) Rockridge 2.5 6 7 8 X X X 2 1 11.5 6 5 1.5 6 56.5 7) Orion 5 2 8 4 1 3 5 1 4.5 4 4.5 2 9 2 55 7) Mendota 1 3 1 10 X 4 7 1 5 3 3 1 7 9 55 8) Mercer County 2.5 1 4 3 3 5 X 4 2.5 6 1 3 5 11 51 9) Kewanee 3 1 X 2 X X 6 5 3 10 1 6 6 3 46 11) Hall 2 4 X 9 X 1 2.5 2 1 1 5 2 1.5 1 32 12) Mon-Rose 1 6 X X X X 4 3 2.5 2 3 1 3 4 29.5

Three Rivers All-Sports Honor Roll

2025-26 - Riverdale

2024-25 - Sherrard

2023-24 - Riverdale

2022-23 - Sherrard

2021-22 - Sherrard

2020-21 - Not held because of COVID-19 pandemic

2019-20 - Not held because of COVID-19 pandemic

2018-19 - Orion

2017-18 - Newman

2016-17 - Newman

2015-16 - Rockridge