‘It’s history that needs to carry on’: Illinois Valley Sports Hall of Fame inducts 2027 class

La Salle-Peru High School 1979 football assistant coaches Bruce Bauer (left) and Jerry Panizzi (center) talk with Lanny Slevin during the 7th annual Shaw Media Illinois Valley Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Thursday, June 4, 2026 at the Auditorium Ballroom in La Salle. (Scott Anderson)

Standing on the stage at the Auditorium Ballroom in La Salle, TJ Lewis perfectly summed up the mission of the Shaw Media Illinois Valley Sports Hall of Fame.

“It’s history that needs to carry on,” Lewis said as he was representing his late father, Ted.

There was a lot of history in the room Thursday as the Shaw Media IV Hall of Fame inducted its 2026 class, which included 14 individuals and three teams.

With the induction of Lewis, Karla (Walgenbach) Goskusky, Ron Marroquin, John Bailey, Garrett Barnas, Joe Massino, Merk Metzinger, June Gross, John Bellino, Kristian Wahlgren and Todd Hopkins along with the 1956-57 Ottawa boys basketball team, the 1979 La Salle-Peru football team and the 2001 Hall football team, the hall of fame now includes 93 individuals and 19 teams.

The inductees shared memories from their illustrious careers and talked about common themes such as competitiveness and relationships.

Goskusky’s induction kicked off the festivities. She was a standout athlete in volleyball, basketball, softball and track and field at Tonica and IVCC and later was a successful coach and long-time volleyball official.

“I loved sports in general and I loved competing,” Goskusky said. “I had that desire to excel. I think just by doing things over and over, that repetition, you get better.

“I did a little bit of everything. I enjoyed it. It was a passion and it’s still a passion.”

Karla (Walgenbach) Goskusky, a Tonica and IVCC athlete and coach, is interviewed by Lanny Slevin during the 7th annual Shaw Media Illinois Valley Sports Hall of Fame ceremony on Thursday, June 4, 2026 at the Auditorium Ballroom in La Salle. (Scott Anderson)

Dave Moore accepted a hall plaque on behalf of his stepson Garrett Barnas, who quarterbacked Bureau Valley to a state championship and Harper College to a national championship and also earned five state track and field medals.

“At a young age, you could tell the competitiveness was there,” said Moore, who coached Barnas in football at BV. “Some kids have it. He took it to another level.”

Joe Massino’s son, Greg, joked that he didn’t want to misbehave on a night his father’s team lost. That didn’t happen often as Massino coached the Hennepin and Putnam County baseball teams to more than 400 wins and guided the Panthers to state in a one-class system in 1972.

“He was a pretty competitive man,” Greg Massino said. “He didn’t like to lose. His teams were very hard working and very fundamentally sound. That was Putnam County baseball.”

Wahlgren reflected on growing up the youngest of four brothers and how that helped shape him into a two-time state champion wrestler at Princeton who went on to compete at the Naval Academy.

“When you go into a (wrestling) room like that and you have a lot of other champions from other states coming into one room, the competitiveness is at another level,” Wahlgren said about his time at the Naval Academy. “It was tough because it was a big learning curve, but it made me a better wrestler.”

Ted Lewis and Terry Gross remembered their fathers building relationships with their athletes that helped them succeed.

Ted Lewis coached Mendota football to nine conference titles and mentored many players who went on to play in college or coach.

“I think one of his biggest attributes is he became a part of his kids’ lives and they stayed with him their entire life,” TJ Lewis said.

Gross coached many sports at Ottawa but was most well known for coaching pole vaulters. He coached a pole vaulter to state for 31 consecutive years and coached four state champions.

“He put up some big numbers, but what he appreciated is the kids who wanted to learn,” Terry Gross said. “He really appreciated after they left school when they’d come back and visit him.”

Jim Morel a La Salle-Peru Township High School 1961 graduate and athlete is poses with his award with Lanny Slevin during the 7th annual Shaw Media Illinois Valley Sports Hall of Fame ceremony on Thursday, June 4, 2026 at the Auditorium Ballroom in La Salle. (Scott Anderson)

Morel led the state in yards per carry at La Salle-Peru in 1960 and was a three-time track state qualifier before going on to compete in football and track at Purdue.

He said among his favorite memories were being a captain at Purdue and beating Michigan three years in a row.

“The teammates and coaches you meet along the way (are what you remember),” Morel said.

Marroquin recalled his first baskets on a hoop in an alley with a plywood backboard.

“I made that first basket and said, ‘I can do this,’” said Marroquin, who went on to score 1,767 points for DePue and help the Little Giants to a supersectional in 1980.

Bellino was a standout athlete at St. Bede before returning to his alma to coach football and baseball for more than 35 years, leading the Bruins to 176 wins and 15 playoff berths in football and 625 wins and a state title in baseball.

“I was in college and kind of wandering and Father Kevin told me they had an opening,” Bellino said. “I went back to help coach and never left.”

Emcee Lanny Slevin called Hopkins “a rarity” as he was inducted as an active coach. In 55 seasons as a boys and girls basketball coach and baseball coach at Marquette, he’s had just one losing season. He’s coached the baseball team to three state titles and his Crusaders play Saturday for another sectional title.

“I’ve had good kids and good assistants,” Hopkins said. “Marquette has been great to me.”

Marquette Academy baseball coach Todd Hopkins is interviewed by Lanny Slevin while being inducted into the 7th annual Shaw Media Illinois Valley Sports Hall of Fame ceremony on Thursday, June 4, 2026 at the Auditorium Ballroom in La Salle. (Scott Anderson)

Bailey was a standout golfer and basketball player at Streator before going on to excel in both sports at Michigan State and later coach high school golf.

Crisler, a Mendota alumnus, served as Michigan’s football coach and athletic director. He is credited with introducing Michigan’s famed winged football helmet.

Metzinger, an area reporter for 40 years, was the Distinguished Media Award recipient.

“He was loved by everybody” his niece Alice Schmidt said.

Colmone was the recipient of the Lanny Slevin Lifetime Achievement Award. Colmone spent more than 30 years as a coach, teacher and athletic director at Hall.

“I’m real proud of it,” Colmone said. “It’s an honor to be put in that category.”

The 1956-57 Ottawa boys basketball team placed third in state in a one-class system.

The 1979 L-P football team went 12-1 and finished as Class 4A runner-up. The Cavaliers were represented by assistant coaches Jerry Panizzi and Bruce Bauer and 15 players.

The 2001 Hall football team went 13-1 and won the Class 3A state title. Coach Gary Vicini, assistants Steve Smith, Pete Kasperski and Joe Furlan along with 14 players represented the Red Devils.

“Their bond started in sixth and seventh grades,” Vicini said. “They played youth football together. They had great togetherness as a team.

“They were very intelligent. They were great guys to coach.”