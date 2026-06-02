Tangled Roots Brewing exploring sale, seeks strategic partner

Tangled Roots Brewing Company is exploring a potential sale of the business, the ownership team said in a Tuesday news release. (Scott Anderson)

Tangled Roots Brewing Company is exploring the potential sale of the business, the ownership team said in a Tuesday news release.

“This decision is being made from a position of strength and deep gratitude, with the primary goal of finding a strategic partner who can help write the next chapter of the Tangled Roots story,” the company said in a news release.

The brewery also operates The Lone Buffalo, a restaurant and bar in downtown Ottawa.

“Our commitment to Ottawa is unwavering,” President Daren Sipe said in a news release. “We are looking for an investor or new owner who shares our values, loves this community as much as we do, and has the resources to help our incredible team take Tangled Roots to new heights.”

Tangled Roots Brewing Company is a craft-made brewery located in historic downtown Ottawa. (Photo provided by Tangled Roots)

The company emphasized that The Lone Buffalo will remain open and that the jobs of current employees are a top priority.

“For our employees, it is business as usual,” Sipe said. “For our guests, you can expect the same exceptional service, great food, and fresh beer you’ve always enjoyed here.”

The ownership team has structured the sale process to ensure a smooth transition that protects the brand’s local legacy and keeps the restaurant rooted in downtown Ottawa.

Further updates will be shared as the process progresses.

Tangled Roots has other locations in Glenview, Vernon Hills, Lockport, South Barrington, and Washington.