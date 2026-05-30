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Ottawa’s Joey Liebhart, Streator’s LA Moton advance to 2A finals: The Times Friday Roundup

Sandwich’s Jacob Ross, Luis Murillo also qualify for Saturday’s finals

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IHSA logo

By Brian Hoxsey

Boys track and field

Liebhart, Moton, Ross, Murillo advance at 2A state: At the Class 2A IHSA State Meet in Charleston, Ottawa senior Joey Liebhart advanced to Saturday’s state finals in the 300-meter hurdles with a third-place finish in the preliminaries in a time of 39.15 seconds. Liebhart fell short in advancing in the 100-meter hurdles, finishing 17th (15.46) in the prelims.

Streator senior LA Moton advanced in the high jump after placing 10th with a leap of 1.90 meters.

Sandwich senior Luis Murillo advanced in the shot put finishing ninth with a toss of 16.01 meters, while junior teammate Jacob Ross advanced in the pole vault, placing fifth after clearing the height of 4.20 meters.

Ottawa seniors Stephon Patrick (34th, shot put, 13.98) and Bryar Baxter (18th, pole vault, 4.10) both failed to advance from the prelims.

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Brian Hoxsey

Brian Hoxsey

I worked for 25 years as a CNC operator and in 2005 answered an ad in The Times for a freelance sports writer position. I became a full-time sports writer/columnist for The Times in February of 2016. I enjoy researching high school athletics history, and in my spare time like to do the same, but also play video games and watch Twitch.