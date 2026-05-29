IVCC names IVCC-LPO Hall of Fame Class of 2026 inductees

The Illinois Valley Community College Foundation selected five individuals to induct into the IVCC-LPO Hall of Fame Class of 2026 (Scott Anderson - sanderson@shawmedia.com)

The Illinois Valley Community College Foundation selected five individuals to be inducted into the IVCC-LPO Hall of Fame Class of 2026.

The inductees include Susan D. (Stachowicz) Ruppert, IVCC class of 1974 and 1975; Joseph “Joe” Devera, who attended from 1972 to 1974; Gary Peterlin, IVCC class of 1969; Francis “Fran” Brolley, who attended from 1978 to 1980 and Therese (Brongel) Cotton-Uphaus, LPO Class of 1959.

The induction ceremony is set for 2 p.m. Saturday, June 6, in the college’s Dr. Mary Margaret Weeg Cultural Centre, 815 N. Orlando Smith St., Oglesby. A gathering also will be held after the ceremony in the Ralph Scriba Conference Center, CTC 124/125. The ceremony will be livestreamed. To view the ceremony, visit youtube.com/live/f1zr86M7MnE.

Ruppert earned a nursing master’s degree and doctorate. She works as an associate dean and nursing professor. Ruppert also maintains a nurse practitioner practice. She also was named a Fellow in several national organizations.

Devera works as a principal scientist of paleontology at the Illinois State Geological Survey. He authored and co-authored 59 geologic maps maps covering southern Illinois. Devera also discovered new fossil species, mentored students and taught fossil education programs to schoolchildren for 25 years.

Peterlin attended John Marshall Law School at night and worked as a full-time La Salle County probation officer. He served two term’s as the La Salle County State’s Attorney from 1980 to 1988. He also serves as a member of the Illinois Gaming Board.

Brolley will be recognized for his Illinois Valley Community College service and leadership career. He has raised more than $2.2 million for transformative college projects. Brolley inspires donors, supported students through scholarships and was an Illinois Community College Trustees Association Ethical Leadership Award finalist.

Cotton-Uphaus was recognized internationally as a chemist and research pioneer. Her Raman spectroscopy work helped lay the foundation for modern virus detection, cancer diagnostics and environmental and food safety testing. Cotton-Uphaus was an advocate for women in science and created training opportunities. She passed away in 1997.

To view the past Hall of Fame inductees list, visit ivcc.edu/halloffame. Nominations are being accepted for the 2027 IVCC-LPO Hall of Fame class. To submit a nomination, visit ivcc.edu/halloffame.

For more information, email susan_monroe@ivcc.edu or call 815-224-0549.