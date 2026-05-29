IVCC board approves purchase of two vehicles for training programs

The Illinois Valley Community College board of trustees approved the purchase of two vehicles to expand truck driver trainees and automotive students skills at its meeting Tuesday, May 19 (Scott Anderson - sanderson@shawmedia.com)

The Illinois Valley Community College board of trustees approved the purchase of two vehicles to expand truck driver trainees’ and automotive students’ skills at its meeting Tuesday, May 19.

The board authorized the purchase of a 2025 F-750 Diesel Regular Cab Base from Morrow Brothers Ford of Greenfield. The $125,363 vehicle will be bought with Innovative Bridges and Transitions grant funds. The vehicle will expand students’ experience driving different-sized vehicles.

The board of trustees also will buy a Tesla Model 3 Premium AWD through the Sourcewell Cooperative Purchasing Group. The $49,100 vehicle will be purchased with the REV UP EV Grant. The car will help expand automotive students’ knowledge of electric vehicle service, diagnostics, and repair.

In her monthly report to the board, President Tracy Morris reported that summer enrollment is higher than in the summer of 2025, and fall enrollment is showing stronger gains than the previous year.

In other action, the board: